October 25, 2018: Pipe Bombs Mailed to Time Warner Center and Top Democrats, Goop Looks for Free Workers At Its Next Summit in Vancouver, Dave Matthews to Headline Concert Urging Native Americans to Vote



1. PIPE BOMBS MAILED TO TIME WARNER CENTER AND TOP DEMOCRATS: Pipe bombs enclosed in manila envelopes were sent to the Time Warner Center in New York and some of the nation's top Democrats on Wednesday. The bombs, which were all intercepted, were intended for at least eight people, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, ex-C.I.A. director John Brennan, and actor Robert de Niro. The Time Warner Center, home to the CNN headquarters, was evacuated Wednesday morning. CNN: “The pipe bombs were sent to a mix of office and residential addresses, and appeared to target some of the people President Donald Trump criticizes frequently. The five packages discovered Tuesday and Wednesday had a similar return address: That of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but with her last name misspelled. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages. ... The devices sent to Soros, Brennan and the Democratic officials appeared to be pipe bombs, said Bryan Paarmann, FBI special agent in charge of the counterterrorism division in New York. An initial examination shows they are are rudimentary but functional, and have similar construction. At least one contained projectiles, including shards of glass, a law enforcement official told CNN. The bombs were unstable and could have been set off just by handling, sources said. The packages sent to all but Biden are in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, the FBI said. Each package had six American flag Forever stamps on the envelope." https://cnn.it/2PjufDP



2. GOOP LOOKS FOR FREE WORKERS AT ITS NEXT SUMMIT IN VANCOUVER: For Goop's first international edition of its wellness summit, In Goop Health, the Gwyneth Paltrow-owned brand is looking for workers to help with the event for free. The summit takes place Saturday in Vancouver. The Cut: “The workers will assist with crowd flow, like directing guests to a panel on astro-psychology, or helping them find a washroom after too much chlorophyll-infused water. Despite the steep cost of entry to the summit (taking place at the Stanley Park Pavilion, one of the city’s most popular wedding venues), volunteers themselves will not be paid in money but something less tangible: the essence of Goop. They will be able to soak up the atmosphere, which promises, per the help-wanted ad, to be “transformative.” Working alongside the unpaid 18 or so volunteers will be a group of close to 100 staffers on the payroll. A Goop spokeswoman explained to the Cut that the company decided to offer a volunteer option after receiving dozens of queries from people eager to get involved, adding that the volunteers will operate 'like docents.' though it’s unpaid, the work won’t be lax. The posting details expectations befitting a $250 million company: a compulsory two-hour training session on the evening before the conference (October 26) and a 6:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. work day on October 27 and/or October 28. Volunteers will be on-hand to make sure guests (who have all shelled out CAD $400 a ticket) have a calm and mindful experience with check-in and line-ups. They’ll also help out at Goop Hall, which is where guests can stop in for a B12 shot and peruse the latest advances in jade eggs and collagen drinks. Unlike other cities like NYC (which charged $450–$4,500 for different levels of service, access, and swag), In Goop Health Vancouver is egalitarian in its 'one price fits all' approach, befitting the ethos of its Canadian clientele who are accustomed to things like free health care." https://bit.ly/2Rakl4C



3. DAVE MATTHEWS TO HEADLINE CONCERT URGING NATIVE AMERICANS TO VOTE: After a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to uphold North Dakota's voter I.D. law, Native American organizations have partnered with Dave Matthews, Mark Ruffalo, and native entertainers to host a free Stand-N-Vote concert at Prairie Knights Casino in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Saturday. Billboard: “On site, tribal officials will be providing IDs and enrollment papers that will allow tribal citizens to vote. After the concert, Stand-N-Vote events will be held at other reservations across North Dakota, featuring Mark Ruffalo and others to further drive voter turnout and help people get new IDs. The full event will be live-streamed on the organization's official website. Native American organizations also launched the Stand-N-Vote initiative with a PSA video that outlines the importance of tribal citizens voting in the upcoming midterm elections on November 6. The video, led by native comedian Auntie Beachress, features Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, and others as they discuss the impact voting has on native nations. Guests of all backgrounds and ages come to Beachress' comfy couch to ask questions about voting and how it affects everyone, especially Native Americans. 'Why should we even care about these elections? We're sovereign,' asks a young guest, referring to native tribes. Beachress confidently replies: 'What happens in these states affects sovereignty. You want to stay sovereign? Then vote.'" https://bit.ly/2OOeyVJ



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: Tao’s Carnal Carnival Halloween Block Party will take place October 27 at Tao in Hollywood.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: III Points 2019 will take place February 15-17. SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Erykah Badu, and more will headline the music festival during the day, while artists such as Honey Dijon, Ben UFO and Joy Orbison, and Yaeji will headline the event's nighttime programming.



NEW YORK: The International Rescue Committee’s Rescue Dinner will take place November 1 at New York Hilton Midtown. The event will honor Diane von Furstenberg and Laurence D. Fink.



The 16th annual New York Times Travel Show will take place January 25-27, 2019, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: The 27th annual Noise Pop Festival will take place February 25-March 3, 2019.



