October 3, 2017: Las Vegas Shooting Raises Concerns About Event and Hotel Security, Ticketmaster Sues Brokers Who Use Bots for Ticket Buying and Selling, Snapchat Launches Augmented-Reality Art Platform



1. LAS VEGAS SHOOTING RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT EVENT AND HOTEL SECURITY: The shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that left more than 50 people dead has raised concerns about hotel and event security in the city. NPR: “Randy Sutton, who spent 24 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, told CBS This Morning that Paddock had plenty of time to get the guns to his room. Robert Gardner, an independent security consultant with an office in Las Vegas, said there would have been no reason for hotel security to identify Paddock as a threat. Security officials could be involved if someone openly carried a weapon into the casino, but there's no way for officials to know whether weapons are hidden in hotel luggage, Gardner said. ... Thomas Lekan, who owns his own security consulting firm in Brecksville, Ohio, said hotel security staffs across the country need to have better relationships with local law enforcement to prevent similar attacks in the future. Lekan previously helped run security for Stouffer Corp.'s 42 resort and hotel properties, including the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. While he was with the company, it employed more than 1,000 security personnel across the properties who worked closely with law enforcement. Lekan said he thinks the deadly shooting will prompt more heightened event security, too. Event planners may consider staying away from outdoor areas with high-rise buildings nearby where potential shooters can perch." http://n.pr/2ySXmmv



2. TICKETMASTER SUES BROKERS WHO USE BOTS FOR TICKET BUYING AND SELLING: Ticketmaster is suing brokers who use bots to gain advantage in buying and selling tickets for live events. The Hollywood Reporter: “On Monday, the subsidiary of Live Nation filed suit in California against Prestige Entertainment, Renaissance Ventures and two individuals for allegedly using technology to circumvent the rules and roadblocks put in place to crack down on ticket scalping. The appearance of these targets in a new lawsuit is notable. Earlier this year, Prestige/Renaissance agreed to fund $3.35 million of a $4.2 million settlement made with New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman and abstain from using bots to purchase tickets. The defendants are accused of buying up bulk tickets to events like Hamilton and a Floyd Mayweather boxing matches by using bots to get past technological countermeasures like CAPTCHA and 'splunk' account identifiers. Ticketmaster points to how the use of bots is against its terms of service. The plaintiff also says defendants have ignored cease and desist warnings. Ticketmaster adds that use of bots is leading consumers to question its ability to ensure a level playing field and wasting resources. The complaint is grounded on causes of action of breach of contract, copyright infringement, the Digital Millennium Act, fraud, tortious interference, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and New York's anti-scalping law." http://bit.ly/2xRmjPb



3. SNAPCHAT LAUNCHES AUGMENTED-REALITY ART PLATFORM: Snapchat is launching an augmented-reality art platform that will allow users to see art in specific spots based on it being pinned to specific locations in AR. Artists such as Jeff Koons are featured on the platform. TechCrunch: “Snapchat plans to roll out the feature with Koons’s art around the world as seen in these photos from Las Vegas, Sydney, and Paris. A source tells TechCrunch the feature is based on technology from Cimagine, an Israeli AR startup Snapchat acquired in December. Similar tech powers its World Lens’ like the dancing hot dog that got over 1.5 billion views on Snapchat, plus its new Sponsored World Lens ads. ... Essentially, when users are nearby a piece of Snapchat ART, they’ll see a special Lens available. An indicator will direct them which direction to look until the location marker is in frame, at which point they’ll see the AR art on their phone. Perhaps users will be able to find Snapchat ART on the app’s SnapMap, though we can’t confirm that yet. Koons, famous for his giant balloon animal sculptures, is the featured artist for the launch. 'Discover Koons’s innovative digital installations scattered across the world to experience them for yourself, and learn a little more about them' Snapchat wrote on the leaked launch site. Digital installations from Koons will be available in New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Sydney, London, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro." http://tcrn.ch/2hK7FVX



BOSTON: Joslin Diabetes Center’s annual High Hopes Gala will take place November 4 at Westin Copley Place Hotel.



CHICAGO: Hotel EMC2 has become a dog-friendly property in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.



LOS ANGELES: The fourth annual Fashion Tech Forum, a conference that brings together leaders in the fashion and tech industries, will have its West Coast debut on Friday at 3Labs in Culver City.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Miami Beach Botanical Garden has announced plans for two fund-raisers after being damaged by Hurricane Irma. On October 7, at the North Beach Bandshell, two local musical groups—the Spam Allstars and Batuke Samba Funk—will perform at the Gathering for the Garden. On October 12 at the Botanical Garden, which is open, music, food, and dancing will be offered to families for (Re)Grow the Garden Fund-Raiser.



NEW YORK: The Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, an international organization dedicated to ending the trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of women and girls, will host its annual gala, Game Change: A Night of Celebration, tonight at the Tribeca Rooftop. Gloria Steinem will present awards to William C. Silverman of Proskauer Rose L.L.P.; JoAnn Neale, chief administrative officer of Major League Soccer; and Jimmie Briggs, co-founder of the Man Up Campaign.



The Power of Storytelling’s Fall Market 2017 will take place October 11-12 at the D&D Building. The design industry event will feature six keynotes, 20 in-showroom programs, three cocktail receptions, and 114 open houses.



New Yorkers Against Gun Violence Education Fund’s annual benefit will take place October 23 at Espace.



Loreley Restaurant & Biergarten will host its Haunted Beer Garden Halloween Party on October 28 and 31.



PHILADELPHIA: ReedPop, the organizers of New York Comic Con, will launch a new annual convention in Philadelphia next year. Keystone Comic Con is slated to take place September 14-16, 2018, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Newsarama: http://bit.ly/2xbtjsY



SAN FRANCISCO: The 18th annual Litquake will take place October 6-14 at venues throughout the city. The literary festival showcases local writers during a week of discussions, readings, films, and more.



TORONTO: The 12th annual Toronto After Dark, a horror, action, sci-fi, and cult film festival, will take place October 12-20 at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The National Conference Center has introduced a new approach to teambuilding and leadership development called Challenge by Choice. Facilitated by the Browne Center for Innovative Learning, the program now being offered at the Leesburg, Virginia, property is a method of making learning fun that involves people of all capabilities learning from a common physical and cognitive activity.



