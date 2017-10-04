October 4, 2017: Las Vegas Festival Attacked by Shooter Was Part of City's Rise in Live Events, Instagram-Friendly Museums Are On the Rise, Oscar Board Meets to Discuss Netflix Eligibility



1. LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL ATTACKED BY SHOOTER WAS PART OF CITY'S RISE IN LIVE EVENTS: The Route 91 Harvest festival, a Las Vegas outdoor country music event that became the site of a mass shooting on Sunday, was one of a few music events that was aiming to put the city on the map as a destination for live events. Los Angeles Times: “Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Sam Hunt were among the major country music stars performing at the sold-out, three-day festival at Las Vegas Village. Last month, the iHeartRadio Music Festival used the same outdoor space for its Daytime Village performances. The 15-acre plot near Luxor and Mandalay Bay is one of two open-air venues on the Strip owned by MGM Resorts International. For years, owners of the Village and the much larger Las Vegas Festival Grounds have been looking to turn the venues into preeminent destinations for music fans in a city boasting a seemingly unlimited supply of entertainment options. Electric Daisy Carnival may be the king of Vegas festivals — it drew an estimated 400,000 EDM fans this year — but the event, which moved from Los Angeles in 2011, is anchored miles away from the glitz of the tourist-driven Strip. Route 91 was one of the events trying to draw music fans closer to the Strip. The Live Nation-promoted concert did so by breaking ground as the first festival in Vegas strictly dedicated to country music. ... Route 91’s success stands in contrast to MGM’s attempt to up the festival ante with the massive, multi-genre Rock in Rio USA at the 40-acre Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2015. Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and No Doubt headlined the inaugural, two-weekend event." http://lat.ms/2fQQEsu



2. INSTAGRAM-FRIENDLY MUSEUMS ARE ON THE RISE: Within the past two years, visual and immersive pop-up museums such as the Museum of Ice Cream, Refinery29’s 29Rooms, and the Color Factory in San Francisco have risen in popularity—mainly because a majority of attendees go to up their Instagram game. Wired: “If 'made-for-Instagram' exhibits suggests something about our selfie-dominated culture, it didn't start in places like the Museum of Ice Cream. It started on the internet and then spilled out everywhere else—in nature, in restaurants, even in the contemporary art world. In 2015, the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian opened Wonder, an immersive art experience featuring nine contemporary artists. One room featured a prismatic rainbow made from 60 miles of thread; another room was wallpapered with dead insects; in another, 10 towers of index cards stacked and glued together loomed over visitors like volcanic rock formations. The exhibit, for those who experienced it, was bizarre, beautiful, and at times bewildering. It was also Instagram gold. Wonder became famous on social media, bringing more visitors to the Renwick during the show’s six-week run than the museum had seen in a year. … This year marks the third year of Refinery 29's pop-up installation space, 29Rooms, in New York. (The exhibit will make its way to Los Angeles this winter; tickets, ranging from $19 to $85, have already sold out.) The exhibit features things like a human snow globe and a 'cloud pool' made from blocks of blue foam, spread throughout 29 themed rooms. Like Bunn, Gelardi says the purpose of the installation is not exclusively to take Instagram photos. Some of the rooms delve into deeper themes, like body image and gender, rather than merely providing a photo opp. But she also knows that part of the reason people come to 29 Rooms is to take pictures, and, she says, that's an equally important part of the experience.” http://bit.ly/2fwaiWO



3. OSCAR BOARD MEETS TO DISCUSS NETFLIX ELIGIBILITY: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently held its second members-only meeting in history to discuss the eligibility of Netflix films, as they prepare for the 90th Oscars next year. Deadline: “Attending on Thursday was a sampling of the 775 newly recruited members, as the once uptight, tradition-bound organization strives for diversity and a new transparency. Conversations with members reveal a growing urgency about core issues. 'We’ve got to define what is a movie,' said one governor, reflecting a prevalent member concern about streaming services in general, especially Netflix’s incursions. Attending on Thursday was a sampling of the 775 newly recruited members, as the once uptight, tradition-bound organization strives for diversity and a new transparency. Conversations with members reveal a growing urgency about core issues. 'We’ve got to define what is a movie,' said one governor, reflecting a prevalent member concern about streaming services in general, especially Netflix’s incursions. ... In conversation, members register strong support for stricter Oscar supervision of award campaigns. 'There are still too many lobster dinners when there is no screening involved,' volunteered one member. Though support for the new museum seems strong, there is still concern about its escalating costs. In response, museum supporters have mounted a promotion to herald enhanced financial contributions (the main building now carries the Saban name) in anticipation of a 2019 opening." http://bit.ly/2km1g42



COAST TO COAST: Omni Hotels & Resorts has launched “Discover Rioja” for its 10th edition of its “Flavors of the World” culinary series. The hotel brand partnered has partnered with Wines From Rioja to showcase wine and food from Northern Spain through programming that will take place at Omni locations through December 31.



World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés focused on providing chef-driven solutions to hunger and poverty around the world, will host its fourth annual World Food Day on October 13. More than 150 restaurants across the country will donate 10 percent of proceeds to World Central Kitchen’s projects in Puerto Rico and Haiti.



CHICAGO: Midnight Circus in the Parks has partnered with American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois to host a benefit show to aid victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and evacuees in Chicago.



LAS VEGAS: The CW is has delayed its planned two-night broadcast of the iHeart Radio Music Festival following the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday. The broadcast was originally slated for today and Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter: http://bit.ly/2xWzfoB



LONDON: Web-based event management software provider Eventsforce has launched a program management tool designed to save time and address challenges related to creating agendas and managing sessions for events.



LOS ANGELES: Public radio station KCRW will host its annual Halloween masquerade ball on October 28 at the MacArthur, formerly known as the Park Plaza.



NEW YORK: Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network will host the seventh annual Triumph Awards on October 12 at the Rose Theatre at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The event will honor Cynthia Nixon, Valerie Simpson, Lynn Whitfield, and Dr. Ian Smith.



The International Women’s Media Foundation’s 28th annual Courage in Journalism Awards will take place October 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event will be hosted by Norah O’Donnell and Cynthia McFadden, and will honor Andrea Mitchell, Deborah Amos, Saniya Toiken, and Hadeel al-Yamani. The event also will feature a discussion between Mitchell and Rachel Maddow.



TORONTO: The 16th annual Boobyball, which supports Rethink Breast Cancer, will take place October 13 at Rebel. The fund-raiser will have an ‘80s- and ‘90s workout-inspired “Let’s Get Physical” theme.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will come to Washington October 10-11. He will take part in a keynote conversation with Pattie Sellers, assistant managing editor at Fortune, at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on October 10. Trudeau also will meet with President Donald Trump to discuss issues of importance to both countries.



