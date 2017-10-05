October 5, 2017: How the Las Vegas Shooting May Change the Live Music Industry, Captains Will Pick Teams for N.B.A. All-Star Game, 2020 Olympics May Reduce Funding for Athletes Village



1. HOW THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING MAY CHANGE THE LIVE MUSIC INDUSTRY: The massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Las Vegas, which left 59 dead and more than 500 injured, has left many involved with the global live music industry contemplating the future of major music festivals. Billboard: “‘Can we stop this? To the credit of most major promoters, all of our management team and our staff, they prepare the best that they possibly could for security threats, [but] you can't protect everyone at every moment. It's an absolute tragedy,’ Jon Loba, exec vp at BBR Music Group, Aldean's label, tells Billboard. … The illusion of safety at an indoor music venue was shattered by the Paris rock club attack of November 2016 and the May terrorist bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. Now an outdoor festival was hit by a brutal attack. What about other aspects of live entertainment, including sports, theme parks or even live theater in places like New York's Central Park? ‘This is a new order of magnitude — automatic weapons,’ adds Miami Beach Police Chief Don Oates, who in 2012 led the investigation into the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting. ‘It is as if each new person wants to be bigger and more grandioso than the one before, so it's absolutely perverse.’ Oates predicts Las Vegas and other police departments will now adjust their tactics when securing outdoor venues, just as adjustments were made after gunman James Holmes killed 12 people and injured 70 during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises. Las Vegas, home to such resident artists as Elton John, Britney Spears and Celine Dion, has been aggressively courting live music acts — and specifically outdoor festivals — in recent years. Buoyed by the likes of Life Is Beautiful, Rock in Rio, the iHeartMusic Festival and top moneymaker Electric Daisy Carnival (an EDM event that injected $1.3 billion into the city's economy in 2016), the three-day Route 91 Harvest was considered a key expansion to country music fans. Insiders say locals already are talking about how to beef up security protocols for the city to rebound.” http://bit.ly/2fLZfsx



2. CAPTAINS WILL PICK TEAMS FOR N.B.A. ALL-STAR GAME: The N.B.A. All-Star Game is changing its format this season, letting two captains select the teams without considering the conferences players are part of. ESPN: “The players who win the fan vote from each conference will be the captains. There will still be 12 players selected from each conference for the game in Los Angeles on Feb. 18. Five players from each conference will be selected as starters, with the fan vote being worth 50 percent, player vote worth 25 percent and media vote worth 25 percent. Seven reserves for each team will be picked by each conference's head coaches. The new system will enable players from each conference to play against each other and will allow current teammates to face off. Starters will be picked first, so the 10 players voted in as starters will remain that way. ... The timing and details of the All-Star draft have not yet been determined, but it will be before All-Star Weekend. The starters will be announced Jan. 18, the reserves Jan. 23. The format will add a layer of intrigue to the event, as the captains will have to consider an array of factors when making the playground-style selections. Past, current and future relationships between players might be considered when making the selections. The change was part of a joint effort from the league and the players' union -- specifically union president Chris Paul. It was discussed over the course of the past few years. The league had revamped the voting system last season." http://es.pn/2xWjm12



3. 2020 OLYMPICS MAY REDUCE FUNDING FOR ATHLETES VILLAGE: The International Olympic Committee told Tokyo 2020 organizers on Tuesday that it’s considered slashing funds for the Olympic villages. Reuters: “IOC Vice President John Coates, in opening remarks before a regular project review meeting, said the IOC had contacted 28 major national Olympic committees (NOCs) for their feedback by the end of this month. ‘We are putting a number of questions to those national Olympic committees as to how we think we can find savings by reducing, to an acceptable level, the level of service in the Olympic village,’ he said. Tokyo organizers have been working to slash costs after a study last year warned expenses could balloon to four times the initial estimate made during the bid process. The IOC is keen for Tokyo to cut costs further and set a good example to attract future candidate cities, rather than scare them off with stories of out-of-control spending. Coates said the IOC would share the responses of the national Olympic committees with its athletes commission.” http://reut.rs/2yIfUVH



DETROIT: Speakers at the Women’s Convention, taking place October 27-29 at the Cobo Center, will include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, actress Amber Tamblyn, and domestic worker rights advocate Ai-jen Poo.



LAS VEGAS: Stephen Paddock, the man who murdered 59 people at Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday, may have originally targeted the Life Is Beautiful festival. The Daily Beast: http://thebea.st/2xZkmSz



LOS ANGELES: Environmental nonprofit TreePeople will host its 30th annual gala on Saturday at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.



Fergie will perform at the Amfar Los Angeles Gala, which will be held on October 13 at the private home of Ron Burkle.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Art Basel, which last year featured 269 galleries and brought in 77,000 attendees, has signed an agreement to return to the Miami Beach Convention Center through 2024. Beginning in 2019, Art Basel will have exclusive use of the venue during the event.



The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Gonzalo Rubio domestic sales associate for the tourism sales team.



NEW YORK: Moxy Times Square will launch its rooftop fitness series #SweatatMoxy on Friday. The hotel will partner with a different local fitness studio each month in the series that will offer hotel guests and locals free weekly classes. From Friday through October 27, ModelFit will host classes, and Box and Flow will begin hosting classes on November 3.



Bustle’s Upstart Awards, which honor young women making an impact in arts, philanthropy, business, and more, will take place October 19 at Crosby Street Hotel. The awards are sponsored by Dice, an online career site dedicated to technology professionals.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ST. LOUIS: Loews Hotels & Co will build Live! By Loews—St. Louis, MO, as part of Ballpark Village’s $260 million expansion project. The hotel will have 216 guest rooms and 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a ballroom with an outdoor deck and an outdoor event terrace.



TORONTO: A new holiday market will debut in Milton December 2, 9, and 16. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2xS1Ig2



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Design Cuisine has been sold to European catering conglomerate Elior Group. Washington Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xjKgfY



The opening night celebration of Washington Ballet’s Russian Masters takes place tonight at the Roof Terrace Restaurant at the Kennedy Center.



Jefferson Middle School Academy will be the beneficiary of Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C.’s seventh annual Fantastic March 5K fund-raiser, taking place on November 5 around the National Mall.



