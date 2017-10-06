October 6, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter May Have Targeted Lollapalooza, Marvel's 'The Punisher' Dropped from New York Comic Con, Former Presidents to Host Hurricane Benefit Concert



1. LAS VEGAS SHOOTER MAY HAVE TARGETED LOLLAPALOOZA: Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock booked rooms in a Chicago hotel facing the site of Lollapalooza in August, leading law enforcement officials to believe he may have targeted the music festival. USA Today: “addock, 64, booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel starting Aug. 1, two days before the festival opened. He booked a second room Aug. 3. The Blackstone confirmed in a statement that rooms were booked in Paddock's name during Lollapalooza but that he did not stay there on those dates. Both rooms had a checkout date of Aug. 6, corresponding with the final day of the music festival that drew tens of thousands of concertgoers to Grant Park alongside Lake Michigan. It was unclear if Paddock was in Chicago during the festival, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly. The lineup for the festival included artists Lorde, Chance the Rapper and Arcade Fire. Among the attendees at the festival was former President Obama’s daughter, Malia. Some 100,000 people turned out each day for the event, according to local media. ... In addition to Paddock’s bookings in Chicago, a federal law enforcement official says the gunman also expressed interest in Boston in the past several months, prompting authorities to notify local authorities there. Paddock appeared to be interested in hotels in the vicinity of Boston’s Fenway Park, but whether the interest corresponded with events at the iconic ballpark was not immediately clear." https://usat.ly/2wyQmJJ



2. MARVEL'S 'THE PUNISHER' DROPPED FROM NEW YORK COMIC CON: In the wake of Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, Netflix and Marvel have pulled The Punisher from the New York Comic Con lineup. Deadline: "'We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas,' Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement today. 'After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic-Con,' the companies added of the gun and violence heavy Jon Bernthal starring series. 'Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.' Teased by the streaming service in recent weeks with a redacted launch date, the 13-episode Punisher showrun by Steve Lightfoot is based on the ruthless, firearm-wielding vigilante character first introduced by Marvel in the comic over 42 years ago. In many ways, with previews of the series expected at NYCC, the sensitive move to pull the panel comes as no surprise with the largest mass shooting in the nation’s history still very fresh in Americans’ minds. A Punisher preview event that was scheduled to be simulcast out of Paris on October 7 has also been cancelled." http://bit.ly/2xVXuBn



3. FORMER PRESIDENTS TO HOST HURRICANE BENEFIT CONCERT: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter—the five living former presidents—will host a hurricane relief concert called “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” on October 21. The Hollywood Reporter: “This announcement follows the former presidents’ joint effort to raise money for relief through the One America Appeal, launched last month. All proceeds will go toward the effort. In a public service announcement featuring all five former presidents, Clinton says, 'Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction — but it also brought out the best in humanity.' The star-studded event will feature appearances from country musicians Alabama, The Gatlin Brothers and Lyle Lovett as well as gospel singer Yolanda Adams and The Voice season three winner Cassadee Pope. 'The 43rd President [Bush Jr.] and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal,’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean,' said Bush Sr. 'It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.'" http://bit.ly/2wAj6BN



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center will unveil 30,000 square feet of new meeting and event space in January 2018. The expansion will include the 15,000-square-foot Zlotnik Family Ballroom and nine additional meeting rooms.



HOUSTON: LBA Hospitality is now managing Fairfield Inn & Suites Houston Pasadena.



LAS VEGAS: IMEX America, taking place October 10-12 at the Sands Expo, will be using cloud-based event management system EventReference for the first time this year. Developed by RefTech, the platform will manage all online interaction with show attendees, including registrations, hosted buyer travel, buyer and exhibitor appointment schedules, and the exhibitor booth directory.



In more IMEX America news, AlliedPRA Las Vegas has been named the conference's official DMC for the sixth straight year. The company will provide a comprehensive airport and hotel transportation system and staffing for the hosted buyers.



LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will hold its third annual Careers in Film Summit October 14 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The daylong event will give high school and college students the opportunity to learn about careers in the motion picture industry.



On October 18, Ford Motor Company will team up with Vice Impact for a screening of Jeremy Rifkin's new film, The Third Industrial Revolution, as well as a panel discussion on sustainability, mobility, and more. The event will take place at ArcLight Hollywood.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Langford today is debuting Disrupt Miami, a breakfast series focused on charitable organizations and how they are helping local citizens. The first event will include a panel discussion with representatives of the United Way, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Miami of the Knight Foundation, and the local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of America.



The third annual Taste of Equality will take place October 11 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. The event, which benefits L.G.B.T.Q. civil rights organization Equality Florida, will offer food and drinks from vendors including Adena Grill & Wine Bar, Mijana Lebanese Cuisine, Rok:Brgr Burger Bar, and Strike 10 Bowling.



After being closed for over a month in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Zoo Miami will re-open October 14. Most of the animals rode out the storm, and damage sustained by the zoo primarily was limited to fallen trees, landscaping, and fencing.



NEW YORK: The third annual Synchrony Financial Rock ‘n’ Roll Brooklyn Half Marathon will take place October 14, starting at Grand Army Plaza and ending in Prospect Park. More than 17,500 runners from all 50 states and 37 countries are slated to participate in the event, which will have local bands and cheerleading squads performing along the course. Brooklyn-based band Hollis Brown will headline the post-race concert.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Orlando's newest brewery, Orange County Brewers, will host “OCB Oktoberfest” October 14, with authentic German food, a costume contest, live music, and kids activities.



SAN FRANCISCO: Blativity Inc. will host the second annual AfroTech Conference, a black millennial tech conference, November 10-11 at Pier 27.



TORONTO: The second annual Hot Docs Podcast Festival will take place October 12-15 at Hot Docs Cinema. The panel lineup will include Another Round, Missing Richard Simmons, and Modern Love: The Podcast.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: West Belmont Place at the National Conference Center has introduced several holiday party packages. Planners who book their gatherings by November 1 can partake in a number of incentives, giveaways, and savings worth nearly $2000.



