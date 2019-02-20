Open House: See How Brands Are Hitting the Road with Tiny Homes

Inspired by the growing tiny house movement, the event industry has turned the homeowner trend into a quirky marketing strategy, with brands designing small but smart activations using the downsized structures.

Online bedding brand Allswell kicked off a mobile home tour on February 7 in New York’s Union Square Park. Its 238-square-foot abode, which was built by Modern Tiny Living, features a master bedroom, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom, along with two Allswell mattresses.

Rachael Durkin, Allswell’s head of retail, explained that the mobile tour idea came about thanks to customers. “Every week our team reviews trends in customer service inquiries and ‘where can I try your mattress in person’ was trending at the top for a long time. We felt that a tour would be the best way to reach the most number of people in the shortest period of time.”

The stylish home will stop in 13 cities across the U.S. over the course of three months. “The goal is to allow customers to not only touch and feel the mattress but also to acquaint themselves with our brand, and what better way than inviting them into our home,” Durkin added.

Not only can folks tour the tiny home, they can also purchase a replica, which can be customized, starting at $100,000.

See inside this tiny home and others from brands including Booking.com, Nestea, Dunkin’, and more.

Launch Slide Show