Oscars 2018: What You Missed at the Week's Most Stylish Bashes

After a rainy and cold couple days in Los Angeles, the sun came out on Sunday in time for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s 90th annual Academy Awards. The Shape of Water took home the top prize during this year’s ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Returning producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd were conscious of the challenge they faced in a year where sexual harassment in Hollywood is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. In one break with tradition, last year’s Best Actor winner, Casey Affleck, who has settled two sexual harassment lawsuits, did not present. Similarly, several A-list stars avoided Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet due to a recent harassment accusation. Many celebrities donned Time's Up pins, though the all-black attire from this year's Golden Globes did not carry over to the Oscars.

But overall, this year’s show was less politically charged than the 2017 show, which had taken place shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, and functioned more as a joyful celebration of diversity mixed with old Hollywood glamour. The standout set design from Derek McLane featured a jaw-dropping 45 million crystals—which is 40 times more crystals than the past 10 years combined.

The week's star-studded after-parties also embraced the award show's 90th anniversary with splashy, over-the-top bashes from Vanity Fair, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Mercedes-Benz, Essence, and more. The academy’s own Governors Ball—typically the first stop on the Sunday-night party circuit—celebrated the history of film with original artifacts on display and curated music from every decade of filmmaking.

