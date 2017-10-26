Our Event Space, Reimagined. Your Event's Possibilities, Redefined.

The Stage features state-of-the-art audio and visual systems to meet the needs of almost every event.

Rediscover TheTimesCenter —newly renovated to elevate your event to an unparalleled experience. Here in the heart of Manhattan, network with clients, present your content, and dine in style in our flexible event spaces: The Stage, a striking 378-seat auditorium; The Hall, a customizable banquet and networking space; and expanded lobby and reception areas featuring a dramatic grand staircase. Here, you can expect the latest in digital projection, lighting, and audio resources and a team of experienced event professionals dedicated to making the impossible seem effortless.

The Stage

The Stage is a 378-seat auditorium featuring a 60-foot-wide stage with a rear, 30-foot-high glass curtain wall looking into the Times Building's birch-filled atrium. The Stage features state-of-the-art audio and visual systems to meet the needs of almost every event. In-house resources include an extensive theatrical lighting system; a wireless sound package designed to handle both large and small meetings and performances; a video system featuring multisource, dual projection and a drop-down 12- by 24-foot screen; street-to-stage fiber and coax feeds for television and radio productions; and high-speed wired and wireless Internet capabilities throughout the venue for webcasting, product showcases, and audience access. This intimate and unforgettable venue is perfect for a wide variety of events, including conferences, galas, meetings, and performances.

The Screening Room

The Stage can be transformed into a theater-quality screening room featuring an in-house technical package that includes a digital projector with full 2K resolution, digital cinema server, surround sound package, and a 14- by 33-foot scalable screen. Along with TheTimeCenter's Hall and Lobby spaces, TheTimesCenter Screening Room is an ideal location for red-carpet screenings and after-parties, upfront and NewFront presentations, and digital media festivals.

The Hall

A dramatic double stairwell leads to The Hall on the venue's lower level. The Hall is a sprawling, unencumbered 5,000-square-foot space that boasts high ceilings, a wireless audio system, four 70-inch wall-mounted plasma TVs, a drop-down projection screen, and a discrete event lighting system. As a flexible “blank palette” room, The Hall is perfect for panel sessions, product displays, or as a networking space and can easily act as a simulcasting space for content from The Stage, allowing event planners to expand their attendance numbers. The Hall also includes a large caterer's staging kitchen, making the space ideal for sit-down banquets for up to 390 guests.

The Lobby

The TimesCenter lobby areas, outside The Stage and The Hall, are newly redesigned to provide sweeping, multilevel, open floor plan spaces ideal for your event's registration needs, food and beverage stations for event breaks, product and sponsor exhibits, and guest networking.

Booking TheTimesCenter

To inquire about date availability, venue tours, and to receive a proposal for an event, contact TheTimesCenter's booking office directly at 212.556.4288 or timescenter@nytimes.com.