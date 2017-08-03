Panorama 2017: How Sponsors and Artists Kept the Returning Festival Fresh

Last summer, New York welcomed a new music festival that catered to technology and art enthusiasts as much as it did to music lovers. Panorama—the first-ever East Coast music festival from Coachella-promoter Goldenvoice—set itself apart from hallmark events like Governors Ball by offering a slew of tech-focused, interactive art experiences, and a lineup designed to satisfy festivalgoers of all ages.

This year, the sophomore edition of the festival—which returned to Randall’s Island July 28 to 30—switched its focus from making a memorable first impression to building on its success by showcasing new or upgraded experiences from digital artists as well as sponsors.

Similar to last year’s inaugural event, one of the massive draws for attendees—aside from headliners such as Frank Ocean, Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, Tame Impala, and Nine Inch Nails—was the Lab. The HP-sponsored dome, which was once again curated by Meta.is, showcased six new interactive digital art exhibits and a new 360-degree immersive show projected in the area's 90-foot dome.

Returning sponsors, including American Express, Bud Light, Sephora, and Macy’s, found ways to build on last year’s consumer activations, while brands including Hendrick’s Gin, Barefoot Wine, and Glenfiddich offered festivalgoers new experiences.

Here’s a look at highlights from this year’s festival sponsors, the Lab, and the stages.

