Pantone's Color of the Year 2018: 10 Rental Items That Add a Pop of Purple

From dazzling sequin table linens to lush velvet furniture, these pieces make it easy to incorporate the ultra violet trend into events.

By Michele Laufik December 11, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

Photo: Courtesy of FormDecor

Last week, Pantone announced its color of the year for 2018—ultra violet. It’s a rich jewel tone that’s “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade,” the institute said, adding that it “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future.”

Often associated with royalty, purple has also come to signify bipartisanship during the current heated political climate. But regardless of its meaning, the vivid hue offers plenty of bright inspiration for events in the new year. Here’s a look at some rental items—from seating options to draping—available in vibrant purple shades.

