pc/nametag® Helps You Create the Best Event Badge Ever

If you want to design a name tag that truly stands out in a crowd, one that embodies a premium look and feel, pc/nametag’s Event Badge is just the ticket.

Besides meetings and conferences, this laminated plastic badge makes a great VIP and backstage pass for concerts, sideline credential for sporting events, staff badge for training activities, or all-access pass for food festivals – the list goes on and on. With our state-of-the-art print capabilities, we recreate your logos, artwork and photos in vivid detail both on the front and back of the badge. Plus, when provided the attendee list, we can personalize each name tag, include barcodes or QR codes, and even print event maps and agendas on the back side.

For the finishing touch? We offer seven finishes to heighten your attendee’s visual and tactile experience: original gloss, and new clear, satin, soft touch, metallic, foil accent, and holographic overlay. With a choice of eight sizes, five attachments and the option of slotting the badge and pairing it with a lanyard, the choices may seem endless and can even overwhelm the most detail-oriented planner!

To simplify the process and get the most out of an Event Badge, our meeting specialists explain your options, prepare a quote, and communicate your needs to our art staff and services area. They can make great suggestions, brainstorm ideas, and create a cohesive registration material package. We also offer free samples of Event Badges, particularly to see and feel for yourself the exquisite full-color printing and finishes.

After you’ve decided on your Event Badge design, we’ll generate a quote, and all you need to do is upload your artwork to our website or send via email to a specialist. If you need a template, we can email you everything you need. Our professional graphic designers will receive and modify your artwork to fit within the parameters of the products you have purchased. Once complete, they’ll ask for your final approval. After that, your order will move on to our services area for production.

In just three days, our service technicians produce your Event Badge in the quantity you requested, plus coordinate and assemble any add-ons such as lanyards and ribbons. Then, pc/nametag ships your Event Badge order to you or directly to your event.

And when its show time, your attendees will be wearing an original Event Badge designed by you, but facilitated and produced by pc/nametag down to your last detail. Not only will it set the tone for the event, but also serve as a memento of your attendees’ experience.

For more information, visit http://www.pcnametag.com/.