Podcast: A Conversation With BizBash C.E.O. David Adler and President Richard Aaron (Episode 76)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Richard Aaron



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Richard Aaron, president of BizBash and longtime industry veteran. Adler and Aaron trace the history of BizBash since its founding in 2000, and discuss how the industry has changed and what they know now that they didn’t know then. Aaron explains how his background as an actor translated into event production skills. He also discusses event security, the liabilities event organizers may not realize they’re responsible for, and how to keep up with the current technology. The two share anecdotes from BizBash’s history, and the advice Aaron would give to his younger self. This episode is a must-listen for every planner who wants to learn from one of the event industry’s most experienced and respected voices.



Sponsored by the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 42:30.

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion: what we can learn from the Manchester bombing; the mistakes and lessons learned while planning BizBash trade shows; the most memorable events and moments of Aaron's career; why Aaron considers himself a “memoroligist”

