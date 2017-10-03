Podcast: An Insider Look at Booking Celebrities for Corporate Events (Episode 69)

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Amir Epstein of talent-booking company RER Productions. Epstein pulls back the curtain on how planners hire big-name musicians, actors, athletes, comedians, and others for events. He discusses how performances at corporate events differ from public events, how to tell which stars would be a good fit, and how commission rates work. He also shares what to expect from talent riders, how willing performers are to customize content, and what questions event planners should be asking. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who plans entertainment for events of any size.



Presented by Surkus and the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 39:17.

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion [01:51]: inside some of the most outrageous riders; why celebrity booking prices can change by the week; which musicians and comedians are booking a lot of corporate events in Canada and the U.S.; how personal appearances from celebrities work

