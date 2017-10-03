LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

Holiday Directory 2017

 Start Now. Build your Holiday Party Today.
GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: An Insider Look at Booking Celebrities for Corporate Events (Episode 69)

Amir Epstein of talent-booking firm RER Productions shares what you need to know about how to hire big-name musicians, comedians, and others for events.

October 3, 2017, 7:02 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Amir Epstein of talent-booking company RER Productions. Epstein pulls back the curtain on how planners hire big-name musicians, actors, athletes, comedians, and others for events. He discusses how performances at corporate events differ from public events, how to tell which stars would be a good fit, and how commission rates work. He also shares what to expect from talent riders, how willing performers are to customize content, and what questions event planners should be asking. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who plans entertainment for events of any size.

Presented by Surkus and the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 39:17.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion [01:51]: inside some of the most outrageous riders; why celebrity booking prices can change by the week; which musicians and comedians are booking a lot of corporate events in Canada and the U.S.; how personal appearances from celebrities work

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks:

  • How Larry Cohen of Axis Promotions Uses Swag as an Important Business Tool
  • Behind the Scenes at KPMG’s Event Department

Sponsored By

Entertainment Speakers Wrangling Celebrities

MORE Entertainment STORIES

Idea File
9 Modern Twists on Vintage Party Games
Event Report
14 Ways to Promote Guest Engagement Through Catering, Decor, and Entertainment
Event Snapshot
See This Gala's Interactive Musical Centerpieces

MORE Speakers STORIES

The Scout
6 Speakers Who Make Today's Politics Relevant to Groups
News
How to Use Technology and Content to Build Experiences That Matter
From the Editors
Who's Speaking at BizBash Live: Florida

MORE Wrangling Celebrities STORIES

Event Intelligence
8 Ways to Create the Most Functional Red Carpet
News
Will Celebrities Stay Away From Fashion Week?
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue