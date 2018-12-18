Podcast: Creating Authentic Brand Experiences in a Tech-Driven Age (Episode 127)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Dan Mannix



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Dan Mannix, president and C.E.O. of New York-based marketing agency CSM LeadDog. Mannix gives a comprehensive look at his event philosophy, discussing the difference between “events” and “experiences,” why he hires people with diverse backgrounds, when to avoid using technology, and why traditional sponsorships don't work anymore. He shares recent examples from his own events for the likes of NBC and Oprah, plus ways to deal with superfans, how to celebrate a win, and more.



Running time 44:33.

Roundtable Discussion: why authentic brand experiences are more important than ever; ways to achieve both quality and quantity/scale at events; how live experiences can evoke emotions; behind the scenes of their recent partnership with CSM

