Podcast: Creating Authentic Brand Experiences in a Tech-Driven Age (Episode 127)

CSM LeadDog's Dan Mannix shares his rules for effective sponsorships, dealing with superfans, evoking attendee emotions, and more.

December 18, 2018, 7:45 AM EST

Photo: Courtesy of CSM LeadDog

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Dan Mannix

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Dan Mannix, president and C.E.O. of New York-based marketing agency CSM LeadDog. Mannix gives a comprehensive look at his event philosophy, discussing the difference between “events” and “experiences,” why he hires people with diverse backgrounds, when to avoid using technology, and why traditional sponsorships don't work anymore. He shares recent examples from his own events for the likes of NBC and Oprah, plus ways to deal with superfans, how to celebrate a win, and more.

Sponsored by Go West and Hilton Meetings & Events.
Running time 44:33.

Show Notes

Roundtable Discussion: why authentic brand experiences are more important than ever; ways to achieve both quality and quantity/scale at events; how live experiences can evoke emotions; behind the scenes of their recent partnership with CSM

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Interviews with the teams behind Convene, Convers(ate), and Acute Inflections

This Episode Is Sponsored By...

  • Go West
    Go West is the must-attend event in Canada for event professionals. Produced in partnership with BizBash, this is an industry event you do not want to miss. Relevant education, experiential moments, and most importantly the opportunity to meet industry influencers and engage with like-minded event professionals. Find more information at gowestevent.ca.
     
  • Hilton Meetings & Events
    Planning an event and wondering how you can give your attendees the best experience possible? Take advantage of customized meetings with Hilton that make it easier than ever to incorporate health, wellness, entertainment, and waste reduction. From Yoga & Yogurt morning starts to Puppies & Ice Cream afternoon breaks, Hilton will help you build an extraordinary meeting that attendees will remember. To book your next meeting or event, go to meetings.hilton.com.

