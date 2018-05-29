LIST YOUR BIZ
Podcast: Defining the Purpose of a Live Event (Episode 100)

Priya Parker of Thrive Labs discusses her new book, The Art of Gathering.

May 29, 2018, 7:16 AM EDT

Podcast: Defining the Purpose of a Live Event (Episode 100) Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Priya Parker

In the 100th episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Priya Parker, the founder of Thrive Labs and author of the new book The Art of Gathering. Parker draws from interviews with a variety of traditional and non-traditional event organizers, as well as her background in conflict resolution, to create a framework for how to bring people together. She digs into ways to make memorable events, why strategic execution is not as easy as it seems, how we can change the language surrounding the event industry, how to engage audiences from start to finish, and the best gatherings she’s been to lately.

Sponsored by Digitell and the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 59:24.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: how her conflict-resolution background has helped her career in events; what is the core DNA of event planning?; how an event’s purpose differs from an event’s message; how to refresh the receiving line for a new generation

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • The Fresh Conference’s Maarten Vanneste 

Sponsored By

