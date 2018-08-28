Podcast: Essential Rules for Event Speakers (Episode 112)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Brett Lavender



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Brett Lavender, owner of speaking, training, and coaching practice the Persuasive Lion. Lavender gives in-depth advice for event and keynote speakers, sharing a mix of theory and practical tips for improving your skills. He dives into how room layout and temperature affect communication at conferences and meetings, why most people speak too quickly, the importance of eye contact, and why delivery might just be more important than content.



Sponsored by Hilton Meetings & Events and Digitell.

Running time 58:31.

