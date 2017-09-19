Podcast: How Caterers Can Surprise Their Clients (Episode 67)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Peter Callahan



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Peter Callahan, principal of Peter Callahan Catering and one of the country’s most seasoned event caterers. Callahan discusses his new book Party Food, which came out on August 22 and compiles tips and recipes from his 30 years of entertaining experience. He also shares where he gets ideas for new food presentations and whether it's enough to just be a caterer these days, and walks us through his process of working with clients from start to finish. Callahan delves into the ways he tailors menus to specific clients, shares some of his most unique recipes and presentations, explains what “experiential” means to him, and discusses the latest food and entertaining trends. This episode is a must-listen for any caterer looking to keep up with current trends while still surprising their clients.



Sponsored by the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 48:54.

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion [01:58]: why “over-delivering” is a secret to success; how social media has influenced presentation decisions; which trends attendees want to see; how he is experimenting with 3-D printed food

Further Reading

Top 50 Innovative Event Pros 2013: Peter Callahan

http://bizba.sh/2yax66A

http://bizba.sh/2yax66A BizBash's coverage of catering trends and ideas

bizbash.com/catering

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks:

Talia Maschiach of Eved Takes the Pain Out of Paying Vendors

How Larry Cohen of Axis Promotions Uses Swag as an Important Business Tool

Sponsored By