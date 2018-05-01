Podcast: How Event Producers Will Survive in the Gig Economy (Episode 96)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Sarah Shewey



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Sarah Shewey, the founder and C.E.O. of Happily—a nationwide network of freelance event producers who specialize in day-of operations. Shewey dives into her perspective on the future of the industry, including how technology such as AI gives people the time to become more creative. She also discusses the biggest mistakes she sees on event day, the quiz she gives every event producer, why proper execution is so crucial, and how brands and hosts can generate positive feelings in guests. Finally, Shewey takes us behind the scenes of her upcoming EXP conference for event organizers.



Sponsored by Digitell and the Event Leadership Institute.

Running time 36:27

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion: how brands are getting better at measuring R.O.I.; the power of the words “Thank you for being here”; what is the Google’s “empathy lab”?; why her team takes scenario-based exams; advice she’d give her younger self Further Reading Follow Sarah Shewey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pinkcloud Coming Soon to GatherGeeks Women in the Trade Show Industry

