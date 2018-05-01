LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: How Event Producers Will Survive in the Gig Economy (Episode 96)

Happily founder Sarah Shewey shares what she’s learned while specializing in day-of event operations.

May 1, 2018, 7:16 AM EDT

Podcast: How Event Producers Will Survive in the Gig Economy (Episode 96) Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Sarah Shewey

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Sarah Shewey, the founder and C.E.O. of Happily—a nationwide network of freelance event producers who specialize in day-of operations. Shewey dives into her perspective on the future of the industry, including how technology such as AI gives people the time to become more creative. She also discusses the biggest mistakes she sees on event day, the quiz she gives every event producer, why proper execution is so crucial, and how brands and hosts can generate positive feelings in guests. Finally, Shewey takes us behind the scenes of her upcoming EXP conference for event organizers.

Sponsored by Digitell and the Event Leadership Institute.
Running time 36:27

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: how brands are getting better at measuring R.O.I.; the power of the words “Thank you for being here”; what is the Google’s “empathy lab”?; why her team takes scenario-based exams; advice she’d give her younger self

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Women in the Trade Show Industry

Sponsored By

Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue