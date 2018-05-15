Podcast: How Local Event Companies Can Have a Global Reach (Episode 98)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Shai Tertner



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Shai Tertner, the Israeli-born founder of event firm Shiraz Creative. Tertner discusses how his company grew from a catering and model staffing firm into a full-service production agency that executes global events for Google, Moët Hennessy, and other big-name brands. He dives into the evolution of the event industry, how he edits his ideas and hones a critical creative eye, the ways to build a business into a global enterprise, and more.



Sponsored by Digitell and the Event Leadership Institute.

Running time 51:14.

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion: is there more freedom to do boundary-pushing events overseas?; how he wants attendees to feel when leaving his events; why the Shiraz team has group Instagram chat; the importance of work-life balance Further Reading Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Shai Tertner https://bit.ly/2If2Wb0

Follow Shiraz Creative on Instagram: https://instagram.com/shiraz-creative Coming Soon to GatherGeeks Scott Cullather of INVNT

