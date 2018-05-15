LIST YOUR BIZ
GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: How Local Event Companies Can Have a Global Reach (Episode 98)

Shai Tertner of Shiraz Creative discusses the ways his company—and the industry as a whole—has changed.

May 15, 2018, 7:31 AM EDT

Podcast: How Local Event Companies Can Have a Global Reach (Episode 98) Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Shai Tertner

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Shai Tertner, the Israeli-born founder of event firm Shiraz Creative. Tertner discusses how his company grew from a catering and model staffing firm into a full-service production agency that executes global events for Google, Moët Hennessy, and other big-name brands. He dives into the evolution of the event industry, how he edits his ideas and hones a critical creative eye, the ways to build a business into a global enterprise, and more.

Sponsored by Digitell and the Event Leadership Institute.
Running time 51:14.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: is there more freedom to do boundary-pushing events overseas?; how he wants attendees to feel when leaving his events; why the Shiraz team has group Instagram chat; the importance of work-life balance

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Scott Cullather of INVNT

