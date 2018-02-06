Podcast: How Millennial Event Agencies Are Making Brands Cool Again (Episode 84)

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Brian Feit, the owner of New York-based entertainment marketing agency BMF Media. Feit takes us behind the scenes at his hip agency, sharing how his young staff of 75 uses music, social media influencers, and technology such as VR to make cool, attention-grabbing events for brands such as MasterCard. He dives into the power of live music at events, which social media is the most effective right now, how to attract influencers who will actually make a difference, and the ways experiential marketing has changed in recent years.



Roundtable Discussion: why Instagram Stories is so effective; how to pair the right music with the right brands; why word of mouth is still the best marketing tool; how BMF keeps its edge in a competitive marketplace

