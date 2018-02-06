LIST YOUR BIZ
Podcast: How Millennial Event Agencies Are Making Brands Cool Again (Episode 84)

BMF Media founder Brian Feit discusses how music, social media influencers, and new technology are helping brands get more attention than ever before.

February 6, 2018, 7:30 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Brian Feit, the owner of New York-based entertainment marketing agency BMF Media. Feit takes us behind the scenes at his hip agency, sharing how his young staff of 75 uses music, social media influencers, and technology such as VR to make cool, attention-grabbing events for brands such as MasterCard. He dives into the power of live music at events, which social media is the most effective right now, how to attract influencers who will actually make a difference, and the ways experiential marketing has changed in recent years.

Sponsored by Concierge.com and the Event Leadership Insititute

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: why Instagram Stories is so effective; how to pair the right music with the right brands; why word of mouth is still the best marketing tool; how BMF keeps its edge in a competitive marketplace

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Charles Dolige of LR Paris on the Art of Event Gifting—With a Twist
  • Tahira Endean on Intentional Event Design

Entertainment Social Media Strategy Grammys

