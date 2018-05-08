Podcast: How the Trade Show Industry Has Been Failing Women—Until Now (Episode 97)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, sits down with Courtney Muller of Clarion UX and Angela Scalpello of the Scalpello Group at the SISO C.E.O. Summit in Las Vegas. The group explores the inequality of women among the leadership in the trade show industry, noting that while women make up two-thirds of the industry, they hold just 10 percent of C-level positions. They share solutions for tackling the problem—for both men and women—and note the economic advantage of a more diverse workplace.



Roundtable Discussion: why men need to sponsor women; why emotional intelligence is key; how the #MeToo movement has impacted the event industry; how women in small businesses can make their voices heard

