LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: How the Trade Show Industry Has Been Failing Women—Until Now (Episode 97)

Two presenters at the SISO Executive Women’s Forum discuss how women can make strides in a male-dominated industry.

May 8, 2018, 7:15 AM EDT

Podcast: How the Trade Show Industry Has Been Failing Women—Until Now (Episode 97) Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guests: Courtney Muller, Angela Scalpello

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, sits down with Courtney Muller of Clarion UX and Angela Scalpello of the Scalpello Group at the SISO C.E.O. Summit in Las Vegas. The group explores the inequality of women among the leadership in the trade show industry, noting that while women make up two-thirds of the industry, they hold just 10 percent of C-level positions. They share solutions for tackling the problem—for both men and women—and note the economic advantage of a more diverse workplace.

Sponsored by Digitell and the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 34:17.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: why men need to sponsor women; why emotional intelligence is key; how the #MeToo movement has impacted the event industry; how women in small businesses can make their voices heard

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Shai Tertner of Shiraz Events
  • Scott Cullather of INVNT

Sponsored By

Trade Shows

MORE Trade Shows STORIES

Event Report
8 Standout Exhibits From the New York International Auto Show
GatherGeeks
Podcast: The Latest Trends in Trade-Show Technology (Episode 88)
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue