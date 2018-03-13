LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: How to Apply Augmented Reality and the Internet of Things in Events (It’s Easier Than You Think) (Episode 89)

DJ Saul of iStrategy Labs discusses how technology-enabled experiences can enhance live events and brand messaging.

March 13, 2018, 7:32 AM EDT

Podcast: How to Apply Augmented Reality and the Internet of Things in Events (It’s Easier Than You Think) (Episode 89) Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: DJ Saul

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from DJ Saul, C.E.O. of iStrategyLabs, a full-service agency that specializes in the intersection of digital and experiential. Saul shares the ways his team dreams up tech-enabled experiences with specific brand messaging, and how to keep technology hidden so it doesn’t get in the way of that message. He also dives into the hottest tech right now—and what’s on the horizon—and what technology has reached its peak, then discusses the power of live gatherings in a social-media-obsessed world. Saul also shares his thoughts on IoT, AI, chatbots, blockchain, esports, facial recognition, and more.

Sponsored by pc/nametag and the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 60:12.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: practical, affordable ways to use AR; are photo booths over?; why new AI technology can be dangerous; how esports will become more mainstream

Further Listening

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • AlliedPRA’s Tony Lorenz 
  • Grandesign’s Aaron Gaier

Sponsored By

Technology Strategy Augmented Reality

MORE Technology Strategy STORIES

News
5 Ways Brands Should Be Using Technology to Reach Consumers
Idea File
16 Mind-Blowing Examples of Projection Mapping
News
Exclusive: Condé Nast Launches New Event Management Software—With a Twist

MORE Augmented Reality STORIES

News
Rating the Pyeongchang Olympics: Event Producers Give Opening Ceremony a B+
The Scout
Bar Code: How Spirits Brands Are Using Augmented Reality
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue