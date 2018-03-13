Podcast: How to Apply Augmented Reality and the Internet of Things in Events (It’s Easier Than You Think) (Episode 89)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: DJ Saul



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from DJ Saul, C.E.O. of iStrategyLabs, a full-service agency that specializes in the intersection of digital and experiential. Saul shares the ways his team dreams up tech-enabled experiences with specific brand messaging, and how to keep technology hidden so it doesn’t get in the way of that message. He also dives into the hottest tech right now—and what’s on the horizon—and what technology has reached its peak, then discusses the power of live gatherings in a social-media-obsessed world. Saul also shares his thoughts on IoT, AI, chatbots, blockchain, esports, facial recognition, and more.



Sponsored by pc/nametag and the Event Leadership Institute. Running time 60:12.

Roundtable Discussion: practical, affordable ways to use AR; are photo booths over?; why new AI technology can be dangerous; how esports will become more mainstream

BizBash’s coverage of event technology: bizbash.com/technology

