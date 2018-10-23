Podcast: How to Create Positive First Impressions for Event Guests (Episode 120)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Todd Fiscus



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Todd Fiscus, the owner of Todd Events in Dallas. Fiscus discusses how to create good first impressions for event guests of any age, and why he uses a roller coaster metaphor to describe event flow. He also shares ways to get brands to take risks, why design should evoke emotion, how to channel the spirit of an event host, and more.



Running time 36:09

Show Notes

Roundtable Discussion: what he says is his number-one goal as an event designer; how to keep your work fresh for repeat attendees; the common thread between every type of event

