LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

BizBash Marketplace 2018

 Start Now. Build your next event Today.
GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: How to Plan Big Events Without Sacrificing the Guest Experience (Episode 80)

Washington-based event producer Julie Hanson discusses the logistics behind the massive Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Ball, and shares tips for other large-scale events.

January 9, 2018, 7:15 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Julie Hanson of Hanson Productions, a longtime Washington-based event producer. Hanson takes us behind the scenes of the annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Ball, Washington’s largest black-tie fund-raiser, which she has produced for 20 years. She discusses how she puts together the 2,000-attendee event, diving into the logistics behind the event’s fund-raising strategy, sharing details on the benefit’s ambassador program, and explaining how she has modernized the event over the past two decades. Hanson also discusses other large-scale events she has produced, explains why and how she launched her own company, and shares the advice she would give her younger self. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who wants to learn how to produce large-scale events—without sacrificing style and guest experience.

Sponsored by Event Leadership Institute. Running time 23:39.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: How the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Ball became the biggest black-tie fund-raiser in Washington; how the ball’s decor and theme has evolved over the years; why it’s important for benefit ambassadors to visit every table; the benefit of creating staffing timelines

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Designer Jes Gordon on Entertaining With All Five Senses
  • Insights From Tech Consultant Clare Dillon

Sponsored By

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Leukemia Ball

MORE Leukemia and Lymphoma Society STORIES

Event Report
Fund-Raising Ideas to Maximize Donations During a Milestone Year
The Scout
How Volunteers Help Break Records at This Benefit
Event Report
Why Listening to Your Sponsors Matters

MORE Leukemia Ball STORIES

Event Report
See How One Graphic Inspired a Major Fund-Raising Gala's Entire Look
Readers' Forum
What was the best idea you saw in 2010?
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue