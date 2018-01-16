LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: How to Plan Events Clients Will Love (Episode 81)

Producer Jes Gordon discusses her planning process, from the initial client meetings to the day of the event to the most effective way to hold a postmortem.

January 16, 2018, 7:31 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Jes Gordon

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Jes Gordon, the owner of Jes Gordon/Proper Fun, a New York-based event production and design firm. Gordon walks us through the initial conversations she has with clients, discussing ways to break through emotional walls and get them to open up, and how to define specific event goals. She then launches into the event day, sharing how she designs for all five senses, ways to create welcoming event environments, how important it is to design for digital, and what she wears on event day. She then shares what her postmortem process looks like, and also discusses how events have changed in the last three decades and what advice she’d give her younger self. This episode is a must-listen for anyone hoping to learn from one of the industry’s most popular designers.

Sponsored by Event Leadership Institute. Running time 34:19.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: How to deal with insecure clients; why event planners are ultimately in the service industry; the differences between events in New York and Los Angeles; why it’s important to understand the business side of events

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Insights From Tech Consultant Clare Dillon
  • Charles Dolige of LR Paris on the Art of Event Gifting—With a Twist
Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Idea File
12 Modern Takes on Stage Design
Event Report
Design Inspiration: See Inside Refinery29's Multi-Sensory Playground
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue