Podcast: How to Plan Events Clients Will Love (Episode 81)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Jes Gordon



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, sit down with Jes Gordon, the owner of Jes Gordon/Proper Fun, a New York-based event production and design firm. Gordon walks us through the initial conversations she has with clients, discussing ways to break through emotional walls and get them to open up, and how to define specific event goals. She then launches into the event day, sharing how she designs for all five senses, ways to create welcoming event environments, how important it is to design for digital, and what she wears on event day. She then shares what her postmortem process looks like, and also discusses how events have changed in the last three decades and what advice she’d give her younger self. This episode is a must-listen for anyone hoping to learn from one of the industry’s most popular designers.



Sponsored by Event Leadership Institute. Running time 34:19.

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion: How to deal with insecure clients; why event planners are ultimately in the service industry; the differences between events in New York and Los Angeles; why it’s important to understand the business side of events

