Podcast: Inside the Life of an Event Entertainer (Episode 136)

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Elasea Douglas and Sadiki Pierre, partners in the live jazz duo Acute Inflections. The pair discusses life as popular event entertainers, sharing how they tailor their style based on event style and attendees, how they help planners shape the direction of the entertainment, the right placement for live performers, how they raise the energy level in the room, and more.



Roundtable Discussion: How they adjust their performances based on audience reaction; why they show up to events with multiple outfit choices; go-to songs that raise the energy of an event; how to know when to break the fourth wall; how they got their start in the industry

