LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...

Podcast: Inside the Life of an Event Entertainer (Episode 136)

New York-based musicians Acute Inflections discuss how they work with event organizers, tailor performances to audience reaction, and more.

February 26, 2019, 7:16 AM EST

Podcast: Inside the Life of an Event Entertainer (Episode 136) Add to IdeaBook

Photo: Courtesy of Acute Inflections

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guests: Elasea Douglas, Sadiki Pierre

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Elasea Douglas and Sadiki Pierre, partners in the live jazz duo Acute Inflections. The pair discusses life as popular event entertainers, sharing how they tailor their style based on event style and attendees, how they help planners shape the direction of the entertainment, the right placement for live performers, how they raise the energy level in the room, and more.

Sponsored by Hilton Meetings & Events.
Running time 43:11.

Show Notes

Roundtable Discussion: How they adjust their performances based on audience reaction; why they show up to events with multiple outfit choices; go-to songs that raise the energy of an event; how to know when to break the fourth wall; how they got their start in the industry

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Interviews with nonprofit EnventU and DJ Jacob Towe

This Episode Is Sponsored By...

  • Hilton Meetings & Events
    Planning an event and wondering how you can give your attendees the best experience possible? Take advantage of customized meetings with Hilton that make it easier than ever to incorporate health, wellness, entertainment, and waste reduction. From Yoga & Yogurt morning starts to Puppies & Ice Cream afternoon breaks, Hilton will help you build an extraordinary meeting that attendees will remember. To book your next meeting or event, go to meetings.hilton.com.

Advertisement

Sponsored By

Click the button below to enable my Amazon Alexa Podcast.
Want your own Podcast? Get started at Effct.co.

Entertainment

Sign up for the BizBash Daily - stay current with the event industry.

MORE Entertainment STORIES

Event Intelligence
9 Tips for How to Treat Talent at Events
The Scout
On the Record: The 9 Hottest DJs You Need to Know About
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue