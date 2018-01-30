Podcast: Inside the Mind of a Super Bowl Producer (Episode 83)

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Frank Supovitz, president of Fast Traffic Events & Entertainment and former senior vice president of events for the N.F.L. Supovitz shares the production logistics behind the Super Bowl, from initial planning four years before the actual game to what it’s like inside the control room on game day. He also dives into the challenges of planning such a massive event, sharing stories—and lessons learned—from the infamous Super Bowl blackout of 2013, as well as the importance of public safety and how he learned to delegate duties to 10,000 staffers. Finally, Supovitz tells us about his first event-industry job—as a 15-year-old usher at Radio City Music Hall—and the lessons he learned about crowd control and communication that he still uses today.

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion: the venue challenges facing Super Bowl LII; where he was on game day; how to delegate responsibilities and train staff; why planners need to be experts on every aspect of experiential

Further Reading

BizBash’s coverage of the Super Bowl bizbash.com/super-bowl

Super Bowl Planner Frank Supovitz's 6 Rules for Events http://bit.ly/2rPgqlX

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

Charles Dolige of LR Paris on the Art of Event Gifting—With a Twist

Tahira Endean on Intentional Event Design

Sponsored By