LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: Inside the Mind of a Super Bowl Producer (Episode 83)

Former N.F.L. event executive Frank Supovitz discusses the logistics—and challenges—behind planning an event seen by 150 million people.

January 30, 2018, 7:01 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Frank Supovitz, president of Fast Traffic Events & Entertainment and former senior vice president of events for the N.F.L. Supovitz shares the production logistics behind the Super Bowl, from initial planning four years before the actual game to what it’s like inside the control room on game day. He also dives into the challenges of planning such a massive event, sharing stories—and lessons learned—from the infamous Super Bowl blackout of 2013, as well as the importance of public safety and how he learned to delegate duties to 10,000 staffers. Finally, Supovitz tells us about his first event-industry job—as a 15-year-old usher at Radio City Music Hall—and the lessons he learned about crowd control and communication that he still uses today.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: the venue challenges facing Super Bowl LII; where he was on game day; how to delegate responsibilities and train staff; why planners need to be experts on every aspect of experiential

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Charles Dolige of LR Paris on the Art of Event Gifting—With a Twist
  • Tahira Endean on Intentional Event Design

Sponsored By

Super Bowl N.F.L. Football Industry Events

MORE Super Bowl STORIES

Event Industry Buzz
Square Feet: Super Bowl’s Minneapolis Stadium Brings a Surge in Development
Event Industry Buzz
Super Bowl Alert: Free Cars and Pizzas For Everyone? OK, Probably Not
Event Industry Buzz
Sting In Talks to Headline Super Bowl Tailgate Show

MORE N.F.L. STORIES

Event Report
Super Bowl LI: How DirecTV, Visa, and ESPN Entertained Guests During the Big Game
News
N.F.L. Redesigns Pro Bowl Events to Celebrate Football at All Levels

MORE Football Industry Events STORIES

Event Intelligence
Inside Goodyear's Bowl Game Sponsorship Strategy
Event Report
How a Sports Event Created Interactive Branding
Event Report
Super Bowl Party Photos: Inside the Biggest Bashes in New Orleans
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue