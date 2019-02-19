Podcast: So You Want to Be an Event Entrepreneur? (Episode 135)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Jeff Guberman



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Jeff Guberman, C.E.O. of McVeigh Global Meetings and Events. Guberman dives into his history as a serial event entrepreneur, providing both inspiration and practical tips for event professionals who want to start a business, grow a business, and/or sell a business. He discusses how he found business partners and financing, ways to careful define a company's mission, reinventing a business in the wake of financial trouble, why networking is so crucial, and more.



Sponsored by Hilton Meetings & Events.

Running time 53:18

Show Notes

Roundtable Discussion: how he used the 2008 recession to reinvent his business plan; what he learned from his background in technical theater production; tips for identifying new types of clients and new lines of business; why you shouldn't be afraid of the cold call

