Podcast: So You Want to Be an Event Entrepreneur? (Episode 135)

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events C.E.O. Jeff Guberman shares practical tips for starting successful event-related businesses.

February 19, 2019, 7:16 AM EST

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Guberman

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Jeff Guberman

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Jeff Guberman, C.E.O. of McVeigh Global Meetings and Events. Guberman dives into his history as a serial event entrepreneur, providing both inspiration and practical tips for event professionals who want to start a business, grow a business, and/or sell a business. He discusses how he found business partners and financing, ways to careful define a company's mission, reinventing a business in the wake of financial trouble, why networking is so crucial, and more.

Sponsored by Hilton Meetings & Events.
Running time 53:18

Show Notes

Roundtable Discussion: how he used the 2008 recession to reinvent his business plan; what he learned from his background in technical theater production; tips for identifying new types of clients and new lines of business; why you shouldn't be afraid of the cold call

Further Reading

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • Interviews with musicians Acute Inflections and nonprofit EnventU

  • Hilton Meetings & Events
    Hilton Meetings & Events
    Planning an event and wondering how you can give your attendees the best experience possible? Take advantage of customized meetings with Hilton that make it easier than ever to incorporate health, wellness, entertainment, and waste reduction. From Yoga & Yogurt morning starts to Puppies & Ice Cream afternoon breaks, Hilton will help you build an extraordinary meeting that attendees will remember.

