LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: The Art of High-End Event Gifting—With a French Twist (Episode 87)

Charles Doligé of LR Paris discusses how brands can provide high-quality premiums at events.

February 27, 2018, 7:31 AM EST

Podcast: The Art of High-End Event Gifting—With a French Twist (Episode 87) Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Charles Doligé of LR Paris, a bespoke design and manufacturing company that provides high-end gifts and premiums for brands, events, and government agencies. Doligé is a third-generation gift-giver whose grandfather was tasked with creating gifts for kings and queens. He shares his secrets to effective event gifts, giving practical advice for effective presentations, customized products, the right gift for any budget, and the latest trends in promotional items.

Sponsored by Concierge.com and Event Leadership Institute. Running time 40:03.

Show Notes

In This Episode

  • Roundtable Discussion: How to choose customized, high-end gifts; how gifting work at the State Department; what products and presentations should be avoided; is it still okay to choose from a catalog?

Further Listening

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

  • A Conversation With iStrategy Labs' DJ Saul
  • Marco Giberti on the Latest Trade Show Technology

Sponsored By

Gifts Gift Bags

MORE Gifts STORIES

Event Snapshot
Justin Timberlake’s Listening Party Served Up Fresh Records and Grasshoppers
Feature
Holiday Party Ideas 2017: 13 New Corporate Gift Ideas
GatherGeeks
Podcast: Secrets of Celebrity Gifting Suites

MORE Gift Bags STORIES

Event Report
How One Party Favor Got Guests Buzzing on Social Media
Event Intelligence
What Event Marketers Need to Know About Swag Suites Now
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue