Podcast: The Art of High-End Event Gifting—With a French Twist (Episode 87)

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Charles Doligé of LR Paris, a bespoke design and manufacturing company that provides high-end gifts and premiums for brands, events, and government agencies. Doligé is a third-generation gift-giver whose grandfather was tasked with creating gifts for kings and queens. He shares his secrets to effective event gifts, giving practical advice for effective presentations, customized products, the right gift for any budget, and the latest trends in promotional items.
- Roundtable Discussion: How to choose customized, high-end gifts; how gifting work at the State Department; what products and presentations should be avoided; is it still okay to choose from a catalog?
- BizBash’s coverage of corporate gift ideas: bizbash.com/gift-ideas
