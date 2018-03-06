Podcast: The Latest Trends in Trade-Show Technology (Episode 88)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Marco Giberti



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Marco Giberti, a former event organizer and the founder of Vesuvio Ventures, a Miami-based firm that provides technology consultation. Giberti walks us through his background as an event organizer and entrepreneur, and discusses how he became an expert on technology for trade shows, meetings, festivals, and more. He shares how event registration companies need to change, the biggest challenges facing event technology in the next few decades, how AR will affect entertainment and live events, and the future of mobile apps and IoT.



Sponsored by pc/nametag and the Event Leadership Institute

Running time 52:06

Show Notes

In This Episode

Roundtable Discussion: Why registration is the biggest event-technology category; how chatbots will affect the mobile-app business; how IoT will affect events; his predictions for the future of the event tech industry

Further Listening

BizBash’s coverage of event technology: bizbash.com/technology

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

iStrategy Labs' DJ Saul

AlliedPRA’s Tony Lorenz

Sponsored By