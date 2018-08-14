Podcast: When Events Don’t Work, and 7 Other Smart Ideas for Engaging Attendees (Episode 110)

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik

Guest: Amanda Slavin



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, and Beth Kormanik, editor in chief of BizBash, hear from Amanda Slavin, the C.E.O. and founder of experiential marketing agency CatalystCreativ. Slavin dives into the seven levels of event engagement and how brands can utilize them, and gives examples from the massive Global Citizen Festival in New York. She also shares how to determine if you’ve engaged guests properly, how data can personalize the experience for highly engaged guests, and how to appeal to millennials and Generation Z.



Sponsored by Hilton Meetings & Events and the Event Leadership Institute.

Running time 58:50.

Show Notes

Roundtable Discussion: how her work as a teacher and a party promoter led to a career in the event industry; why disengagement is actually the first level of engagement; how millennials and Generation Z differ; what is purposeful marketing?; how she’s developing the event scene in Las Vegas

Further Reading

Event Innovators 2015: Amanda Slavin

https://bit.ly/2MfSIJu

https://bit.ly/2MfSIJu Follow Slavin on Twitter

https://twitter.com/ajslavin

Coming Soon to GatherGeeks

Pablo Oliveira, Jes Gordon, Todd Fiscus, and other big-name event pros

Sponsored By