Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Push the boundaries of what’s possible—claim your spot at the Sports Innovation Forum!

How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community

With thoughtful layouts, empowerment-focused programming, and curated sponsor activations, the Reese Witherspoon-led brand's Shine Away conference showed how large events can feel deeply personal.

Claire Hoffman
November 1, 2024
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

LOS ANGELES—Hello Sunshine, a powerhouse in women-centric storytelling under Candle Media, hosted its second annual Shine Away event, sponsored by AT&T, Oct. 5-6 at nya Studios. The female-founded gathering drew women from across the U.S.—and as far away as Japan and Belgium—on a journey to rediscover joy, reignite passions, and uncover actionable tools for personal transformation.

“Shine Away was created in response to a powerful insight: Women today face unprecedented levels of burnout and often lack time to focus on themselves or connect meaningfully with other women,” noted Chris Bower, Hello Sunshine's executive director of Shine Away and special projects. “With this in mind, we start each year by identifying themes that resonate with Shine Away’s core purpose, exploring topics, conversations, and experiences that are especially relevant to our community at that moment.” The two-day event took place at nya Studios in West Hollywood, Calif.The two-day event took place at nya Studios in West Hollywood, Calif.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

This year’s key themes were women’s health, entrepreneurship, and excelling at connection with others. Actresses like Olivia Munn, Naomi Watts, and Tatyana Ali were on hand to share their personal stories that highlighted the importance of prioritizing wellness, while entrepreneurship was celebrated through a female-founded small-business marketplace, presented by Chase Ink. Plus, “We encouraged deeper interpersonal connections by hosting a group lunch with structured speed conversations, where attendees could engage meaningfully with others who share similar personal and professional goals,” Bower added. Chase Ink, in collaboration with the Hello Sunshine Collective, presented the Shine Away Marketplace, a curated collection of women-owned small businesses.Chase Ink, in collaboration with the Hello Sunshine Collective, presented the Shine Away Marketplace, a curated collection of women-owned small businesses.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine worked with experiential agency Mirrored Media on the event, which was hosted at the female-founded venue in West Hollywood, Calif. Drawing over 1,250 attendees—an increase from last year’s 700—the entire 55,000-square-foot space was dynamically designed to inspire and foster connection.

“Our first Shine Away event in 2023 was a tremendous success, and the enthusiastic response from the Hello Sunshine community made it clear this was going to be an annual event and that we needed to expand,” said Bower. Changes included growing to a full two-day format, expanding the programming, and adding more intimate workshop sessions. The team introduced more intimate workshop sessions this year, allowing smaller groups of attendees to connect, learn, and gain actionable tools to take home.The team introduced more intimate workshop sessions this year, allowing smaller groups of attendees to connect, learn, and gain actionable tools to take home.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed by vibrant vignettes, floral arches, and other creative installations. Both the West and East campuses of NYA Studios were activated, with empty soundstages and outdoor spaces reimagined into panel stages, a rooftop VIP lounge, and immersive brand experiences. “The Mirrored Media team was instrumental in bringing our themes to life through the design and fabrication of the event’s physical spaces and experiences, as well as helping logistically plan for the best experience flow across the two days,” said Bower. 

Of course, crafting an intimate yet content-rich atmosphere in such a large setting was no easy task. “To achieve this, we created a footprint featuring three distinct stage experiences, ensuring there was always meaningful programming for guests to choose from that resonated personally with them,” explained Justin Lefkovitch, founder and CEO of Mirrored Media. “Between these sessions, we built in time for immersive experiences and meaningful interactions, offering guests the invaluable opportunity to connect with each other.” 'One of the most special aspects of Shine Away in person is that chance to meet and engage with fellow attendees,' said Lefkovitch. 'We thoughtfully designed communal spaces around breakfast, lunch, happy hours, and breaks to foster conversation and connection.'"One of the most special aspects of Shine Away in person is that chance to meet and engage with fellow attendees," said Lefkovitch. "We thoughtfully designed communal spaces around breakfast, lunch, happy hours, and breaks to foster conversation and connection."Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

To add warmth and intimacy, Mirrored Media designed communal spaces around meals and breaks, intentionally crafting areas that invited conversation and connection. Special attention was paid to the 1,000-seat main theater, where thoughtful design choices—like IMAG screens, a stage lounge setting, and a fluid layout—allowed for a personal touch amid the large event space. “We designed Shine Away to feel both expansive and deeply personal,” said Lefkovitch.

Shine Away also brought Hello Sunshine’s various brands to life. For example, at Reese’s Book Club Bookshop, presented by Sheraton Hotels, guests could browse all 100 book club selections, meet authors, and enjoy book signings. Meanwhile, The Home Edit Experience, in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, featured a home organization display that celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At the on-site Reese’s Book Club Bookshop, presented by Sheraton Hotels, guests explored all 100 book club selections, and could engage with some of their favorite authors through book signings and meet-and-greets. All books were available for sale in partnership with the female-founded Zibby’s Bookshop.At the on-site Reese’s Book Club Bookshop, presented by Sheraton Hotels, guests explored all 100 book club selections, and could engage with some of their favorite authors through book signings and meet-and-greets. All books were available for sale in partnership with the female-founded Zibby’s Bookshop.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello SunshineThe Home Edit Experience, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company, featured a home organization display that celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Clea Shearer of The Home Edit, alongside fellow breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn and Dr. Thais Aliabadi, had a heartfelt conversation led by Mary Alice Haney on the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare.The Home Edit Experience, in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company, featured a home organization display that celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Clea Shearer of The Home Edit, alongside fellow breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn and Dr. Thais Aliabadi, had a heartfelt conversation led by Mary Alice Haney on the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

This year’s event was also powered by partnerships with L’Oréal Paris and presenting sponsor AT&T, creating even more avenues for attendees to engage and connect. The team spends a great deal of time identifying partners whose missions align with Shine Away’s overarching themes, Bower noted.

"We engage with each brand partner through a series of detailed briefing meetings to explore the best ways to integrate the brand into the overall experience,” he said. “And this comes to life through not only their on-site experience, but also in the content that is captured in association with Shine Away and shared with our communities across social.” Added Lefkovitch: “Our partner activations were carefully crafted to provide intimate engagements, giving guests memorable interactions despite the larger event scale." Presenting sponsor AT&T curated panel discussions and hosted the AT&T Recharge Lounge, an expansive space where guests could relax, recharge their devices, enjoy hand massages, and get professional headshots and personalized LinkedIn consultations. “AT&T’s commitment to fostering connection and conversation that can lead women to greater possibilities is unmatched,” said Bower. “As a partner, they come to the table with a true appreciation of Hello Sunshine’s mission and a willingness to collaborate in a way that allows us to create the most enriching experience possible for our community.”Presenting sponsor AT&T curated panel discussions and hosted the AT&T Recharge Lounge, an expansive space where guests could relax, recharge their devices, enjoy hand massages, and get professional headshots and personalized LinkedIn consultations. “AT&T’s commitment to fostering connection and conversation that can lead women to greater possibilities is unmatched,” said Bower. “As a partner, they come to the table with a true appreciation of Hello Sunshine’s mission and a willingness to collaborate in a way that allows us to create the most enriching experience possible for our community.”Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello SunshineL’Oréal Paris brought its iconic “Because You’re Worth It” campaign to life through the 'Women of Worth' experience. The space featured affirmation cards, reflective moments, and inspiring stories from L’Oréal’s global ambassadors. Attendees also enjoyed a live recording of The Bright Side podcast, which focused on overcoming imposter syndrome.L’Oréal Paris brought its iconic “Because You’re Worth It” campaign to life through the "Women of Worth" experience. The space featured affirmation cards, reflective moments, and inspiring stories from L’Oréal’s global ambassadors. Attendees also enjoyed a live recording of The Bright Side podcast, which focused on overcoming imposter syndrome.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

To Lefkovitch, one of the weekend’s biggest challenges was creating a cohesive footprint across the venue’s two campuses, with simultaneous programming, activations, back-of-house greenrooms, filming locations, and more. “Collaborating closely with the nya Studios team, we crafted a cohesive event footprint and layout that ensured smooth transitions throughout the space,” he explained. “To enhance the guest experience, we deployed a large team and implemented clear signage with maps to help attendees navigate the event with ease.” 

There was also a tight load-in and load-out schedule due to other events that had been scheduled at the venue. To make it work, Lefkovitch took a cue from Shine Away’s connection themes and reached out to the other events' production teams. The goal? “To identify shared efficiencies and streamline our processes,” he noted. “We approached scheduling creatively, sharing equipment, staggering our crews, and sequencing activities to make the most of our time." The team used clear signage and maps to help attendees navigate the venue’s two campuses.The team used clear signage and maps to help attendees navigate the venue’s two campuses.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

The effort paid off. “Seeing over a thousand smiling faces—laughing, crying, and learning together—was immensely rewarding,” Lefkovitch shared. “Creating a seamless two-day experience for over a thousand attendees requires a dedicated team and a tremendous amount of effort, but watching people engage so deeply with everything we created made it all worthwhile.”

“The response from our attendees this year has been phenomenal,” agreed Bower. “We seek to provide the inspiration and tools for attendees to take home with them and create change in their own lives—and to hear from many of last year’s attendees that they have since started their own businesses or shifted the way that they communicate is truly meaningful for all of us that bring Shine Away to life."

VENDORS

Production: Mirrored Media
Venue: nya Studios
Floral Design: Enso Creative
AV: ShowPro
Lighting: Kinetic Lighting
Fabrication: EventPop Design
Staffing: Activation Pro
Security: REX Grp
Headshot Photographers: Elisabeth Caren, Nathalie Gordon
Catering: Joan’s on Third
Coffee: Cafablanca “This event was a true collaborative labor of love, with everyone dedicating long hours and hard work to bring Shine Away to life,” said Lefkovitch.“This event was a true collaborative labor of love, with everyone dedicating long hours and hard work to bring Shine Away to life,” said Lefkovitch.Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine“We’re already hard at work on how Shine Away 2025 will evolve and expand, and also in the planning stages on how to bring more Shine Away to our fans at home—and preparing for the launch of a teen version of Shine Away this coming summer,' said Bower. 'We’re going to deliver more of what our Shine Away fans want!'“We’re already hard at work on how Shine Away 2025 will evolve and expand, and also in the planning stages on how to bring more Shine Away to our fans at home—and preparing for the launch of a teen version of Shine Away this coming summer," said Bower. "We’re going to deliver more of what our Shine Away fans want!"Photo: Mirrored Media/Hello Sunshine

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
Brand creative agency Organic and installation artist Joel Masters collaborated on “The Dome of Reflection,” an immersive, light-bending communal space featuring dichroic film panels and perspective-shifting lights on a steel geodesic dome.
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
During the festival, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shared her life story and new memoir, Lovely One, with staff writer Clint Smith.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s The Atlantic Festival Tapped Into the Heated Election Cycle
Corporate Holiday
Event Design & Decor
35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
Coupe Glasses
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Succession’
Related Stories
Female-Focused Conferences Are More Important Than Ever
Opinion & Experts
Why Female-Focused Conferences Are More Important Than Ever
Plenty of seating—that doubled as Instagrammable moments—invited guests to take a break, grab a book, and taste-test Pure Leaf’s new tea.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
A Summer Experience for the Books (Literally): Inside Pure Leaf and Reese's Book Club Pop-Up
The annual Makers Conference in Los Angeles draws advocates for women’s rights from the tech, entertainment, business, and nonprofit fields. This year’s speakers included Hillary Clinton and screenwriter Lena Waithe (right).
Opinion & Experts
Creating Authentic Events for Women in the Era of #MeToo
Take Time to Toast Event Series
Event Design & Decor
19 Creative Ways to Empower Women at Events
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
The biennial BLINK event continues to expand its footprint, attract more artists, and bring innovative imagery to the city.
Brand creative agency Organic and installation artist Joel Masters collaborated on “The Dome of Reflection,” an immersive, light-bending communal space featuring dichroic film panels and perspective-shifting lights on a steel geodesic dome.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s The Atlantic Festival Tapped Into the Heated Election Cycle
The annual event experienced a record year in terms of attendance and sponsorships, thanks to big-name speakers and buzzy topics.
During the festival, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shared her life story and new memoir, Lovely One, with staff writer Clint Smith.
Event Design & Decor
35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
This year, we took event design inspiration from some famous workplace TV shows—The Office, Mad Men, and Succession.
Corporate Holiday
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Succession’
The fictional family at the center of the series knows how to spend on over-the-top gatherings. Here’s how to celebrate like the Roys this holiday season.
Coupe Glasses
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
Channel the festive attitude of the ad men and women of Sterling Cooper with these nostalgic ideas that go beyond shrimp cocktail and Jell-O molds.
Accent Chairs
Event Design & Decor
12 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘The Office’
“Ain't no party like a Scranton party cause a Scranton party don't stop!” Here are some affordable ideas for hosting a low-key party in the festive spirit of our favorite Dunder Mifflin branch.
Jolly Holiday Table Setting
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Food Trends
15 Tasty Event Ideas From the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fright Night: Peek Inside Peacock’s ‘Overnightmare’ Experience—If You Dare
Strategy
How to Ease Election Week Tension at Meetings and Events
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
Event Production & Fabrication
This Hospital Gala Cleverly Evoked 100 Years of History—While Also Raising $12.5 Million
Mount Sinai's "Gala of the Century" used archival photos, vintage newsboys, and more to celebrate the Toronto hospital's founding in 1923—with a little help from Canadian icons Michael Bublé and Martin Short.
Despite a yearlong postponement due to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Mount Sinai's 100th anniversary gala drew 1,800 guests.
Event Production & Fabrication
This 'Sleepy Hollow' Multisensory Experience Brings Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC
New York-based creative studio MATTE created a 12,000-square-foot exhibition inspired by Washington Irving’s famous story, and it's popping up in Rockefeller Center Oct. 12 to Nov. 10.
Inside Sleepy Hollow, a Multisensory Journey Bringing Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC
Event Production & Fabrication
Inside the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum—Where the Influence of Live Events Took Center Stage
The figures presented at the NYC event prove that brand activations and live events are huge opportunities for driving revenue, particularly from Gen Z consumers.
The 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, which took place on Sept. 10, included a seated dinner for select CEOs that took place during a conversation between Joanna Coles and Martha Stewart.
Event Production & Fabrication
VeeCon 2024: How the Conference-Festival Mashup Expanded Its Footprint in LA
Gary Vee fans descended on the L.A. LIVE entertainment district for this year’s VeeCon.
VeeCon 2024 took place Aug. 9-11 in LA this year, where it expanded its footprint from last year.
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Times Oversize Logos Made a Big Impact at Events
Go big or go home, right? From unique photo ops to enhanced brand recognition, oversize logos can leave a lasting impression.
Coachella's reputation can be a bit larger than life—so it only makes sense that some of the event design went a bit oversize, too. One fun example? The 20th anniversary of the buzzy Revolve Festival in 2023, which was designed as an otherworldly experience by Blue Revolver and NVE Experience Agency. Oversize florals, mushrooms, and other props complemented a large 'R' logo. See more: Coachella 2023: 40+ Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Creativity-Packed Music Festival
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: 10 Breakout Stars of the Event Industry to Keep an Eye On
See how these rising talents are set to transform the event landscape.
Bb Fresh Faces24 Article Image 880x496 Article Image
Page 1 of 117
Next Page