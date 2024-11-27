Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rao’s Homemade is joining the annual festivities with its Pasta Knight float.

Michele Laufik
November 27, 2024
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Photo: Courtesy of Macy's

NEW YORKKnown for its elaborate floats, high-flying balloons, celebrity performances, and marching bands, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual holiday tradition that’s viewed by millions, making it a prime opportunity to market a brand. 

This year, Italian food brand Rao’s Homemade, which was acquired by Campbell’s in early 2024, is hoping to capture the attention of hungry viewers with the debut of its Pasta Knight float.

By participating in the parade, which reached 28.5 million viewers in 2023, a spokesperson for Rao’s Homemade said they “aim to reach more consumers, drive broad awareness, and inspire trial” of the brand’s sauces and products.

The "Pasta Knight" float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents. The theme is a play on "slaying" dinnertime with Rao's Homemade to the rescue. 

The spokesperson shared that the brand is naming the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving “pasta night,” encouraging consumers to make an easy meal ahead of the hectic cooking that comes along with the holidays.

“Building a float is a highly collaborative process, with entertainment as the top priority,” explained Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. “The talented artisans and production specialists work hand in hand with our partners—from creative conception to its debut on the streets of NYC on Thanksgiving morning.”

All of the parade elements are conceived, designed, and produced in house by the Macy’s team, which includes carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators, balloon technicians, sculptors, metal fabricators, and scenic and costume designers.

He added that the Macy’s Studio team develops the initial float design and works with the partners to refine the creative vision prior to production. The entire process, depending upon the specific creative vision, can take anywhere from six to nine months to bring to life. 

This year, six new floats will debut including Candy Cosmos by Haribo; Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon and Paramount; Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line; Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix; and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.

Pasta Knight By Rao's Homemade At Macy's Studio Day 2024 2 (photo Credit Macy's, Inc )Photo: Courtesy of Macy'sThe parade floats travel from Macy’s Parade Studio in Moonachie, N.J., and need to collapse down in order to be transported through the Lincoln Tunnel to the starting line on the Upper West Side where they’re reassembled.

The average construction costs per float typically range from $30,000 to $100,000, which is about comparable to the cost to run a 30-second commercial on a national network. Rao’s Homemade and Macy’s entered a three-year sponsorship partnership, so viewers can expect to see the same float in the parade for the next three years.

“It was vital that we put on an event for those with and without tickets, and for that reason, we had to secure a huge and versatile space within a stone’s throw of the concert venue at the Rogers Centre,” Goldstein explained about the decision to hold the event in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Host Lopez welcomed guests of the gala as they entered the immersive space, which had cinematic scenery stemming from the creative vision of Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero. During the dinner, attendees were treated to a performance of the traditional Día de Muertos folk song “La Llorona” by Isabela Merced, and a special dance performance by former Dancing with the Stars dance partners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. Grammy winner Miguel performed at the after-party, and guests watched a montage of loved ones lost during “Remember Me” from the Academy Award-winning film Coco. CAA Latino served as the event’s agency partner.
Next Page