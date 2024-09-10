When event planners decide to bring a potentially polarizing speaker to their event, it's a high-stakes choice that requires careful planning and strategy. While such speakers can generate attention, sell tickets, and spark meaningful dialogue, they also bring the potential for conflict, protests, and reputational damage.

“These are not the times to casually throw a controversial speaker on the stage,” says Kris Campbell, founder and CEO of speakercasting and spearhead of EVA, who has been helping clients hire speakers for the past 30 years. “However, there are occasions when we need to listen to someone who is well-educated and knowledgeable—even if we don’t agree with them.”

To host a successful event with a potentially polarizing speaker, here are five critical steps planners should follow to minimize risks and keep things on track.

1. Carefully think through your reasons for booking the speaker.

Before even considering booking a controversial speaker, event planners should carefully think through the motivations behind this choice. “When you choose a controversial speaker, you know there may be conflict,” points out Tricia Richards-Service , founder and president of I Need A Speaker , an online platform for qualified speakers. “Examine your motives. Is that speaker really the right person for your event, or are you just trying to gain attention for your event?”

Bringing in a controversial speaker can certainly boost attention and possibly even ticket sales, profits, and press coverage. But think about whether the rewards outweigh the risks, adds Samuella R. Becker, CEO and founder of TigressPR, who previously handled media relations for a university. Think through the financial and reputational implications, especially if the event is linked to a university, religious institution, or publicly traded company, she advises.

Other questions Becker cautions planners to think about: “Will the event be televised or available live via Zoom in addition to an in-person audience? Plus taped and available to watch at a later date? How do you prepare for potential backlash? Is this a one-off event or part of a series of events dedicated to bringing an alternate point of viewpoint? Is it just one-sided? Will the audience have a chance to ask questions? Will the ‘other side/alternative point of view’ be presented or likely brought out via audience questions?”

Knowing the answers to these questions is crucial to preparing for backlash, Becker notes.

2. Host preplanning calls and on-site rehearsals.

Pre-event preparation is crucial to set the right tone and ensure alignment between the speaker and the event's goals. Petrina Rosholt , vice president of account services and event management at INVNT , emphasizes the importance of holding preparatory calls with key stakeholders at least a week before the event. “This discussion should cover essential ground rules, the client's culture, and the speaker's personality, which ideally should be vetted before any contracts are signed,” she says.

This call, along with on-site rehearsals, can also be an important place to review expectations and clarify policies with the speaker. “We would encourage him or her to speak openly with the event planner who booked them, consider their audience/environment, and understand that there may be undesirable consequences for taking a point too far,” says Richards-Service.

This point is echoed by Dr. Maria Knöbel, medical director at Medical Cert UK, who regularly organizes medical events with speakers who may have controversial or polarizing views. “We go over their content for the talk, including any topics that might be controversial, making sure they grasp the event's purpose and the audience's sensitivities,” she says. “If the speaker has a reputation for being highly polarizing, I outline specific guidelines on what is considered off-limits. I also prepare a comprehensive briefing document for the speaker that includes key messages, potential pitfalls, and a clear outline of what is appropriate for the event."

She adds, "This careful planning helps steer clear of any surprises and makes sure the speaker's contributions fit with the event's goals.”

3. Prepare the audience, too.

If a speaker is likely to evoke a strong reaction from the audience, make sure attendees are prepared both before the event and from the stage before the speaker arrives. “Make the purpose of the event clear and set behavioral expectations,” suggests Campbell.

“If this is an event with a well-known figure who people have strong feelings about, both positive and negative, I would suggest the host call out the elephant in the room as part of the introduction,” Campbell continues. “Once you have somewhat diffused the situation, the keynote or fireside chat will likely become fascinating, even to those who aren’t a fan of the speaker.”

4. Be ready for them to go off script—but move quickly to get the event back on track.

Even with thorough planning, there's always the risk that a controversial speaker might go off script, making unplanned or inflammatory remarks. Rosholt advises, “If the speaker deviates from the pre-agreed script or makes inflammatory remarks, it is advisable for a client executive to immediately address the audience, clarifying that the speaker's opinions do not reflect the brand's values.” Confidence monitors can also be useful tools for signaling speakers to stay on message or move on from a contentious topic, she says.

Becker notes that even the best-prepared speakers can be thrown off by an unexpected question from the audience. “Going off script happens to the best,” she says. To mitigate the fallout, she suggests pre-event conversations with the speaker's security team and local law enforcement, as protests or disruptions may arise.

Dr. Knöbel shares a personal experience where a speaker unexpectedly made harsh remarks on a sensitive subject. “Even though we had guidelines in place, the situation quickly escalated,” she recalls, noting that her team immediately sprung to action to craft a statement that addressed the concerns, provided context, outlined the event's dedication to fostering positive discussions, and reaffirmed the event's core principles and goals. "We then spread this statement across various platforms, including social media and direct messages to the attendees, to handle the aftermath and shift the focus back on the event's objectives.”

5. Have a dedicated team monitoring real-time feedback.

In addition to having a thorough crisis management team and security on standby, Dr. Knöbel suggests assigning team members to monitor and manage real-time feedback and emerging issues—both on social media and in person. “This team member is trained to quickly figure out the severity and nature of any feedback or criticism, enabling us to tackle problems quickly,” she says. “For example, should a speaker stray from the planned script or say something controversial, this immediate monitoring allows us to quickly evaluate the situation and decide on the best course of action, whether it's to issue a corrective statement or manage the audience's reactions.”