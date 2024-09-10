Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected

Careful preparation and clear communication are key to managing the risks of booking a potentially polarizing speaker.

Claire Hoffman
September 10, 2024
Pexels Jibarofoto 2774556
Photo: Luis Quintero/Pexels.com

When event planners decide to bring a potentially polarizing speaker to their event, it's a high-stakes choice that requires careful planning and strategy. While such speakers can generate attention, sell tickets, and spark meaningful dialogue, they also bring the potential for conflict, protests, and reputational damage.

“These are not the times to casually throw a controversial speaker on the stage,” says Kris Campbell, founder and CEO of speakercasting and spearhead of EVA, who has been helping clients hire speakers for the past 30 years. “However, there are occasions when we need to listen to someone who is well-educated and knowledgeable—even if we don’t agree with them.”

To host a successful event with a potentially polarizing speaker, here are five critical steps planners should follow to minimize risks and keep things on track.

1. Carefully think through your reasons for booking the speaker.

Before even considering booking a controversial speaker, event planners should carefully think through the motivations behind this choice. “When you choose a controversial speaker, you know there may be conflict,” points out Tricia Richards-Service, founder and president of I Need A Speaker, an online platform for qualified speakers. “Examine your motives. Is that speaker really the right person for your event, or are you just trying to gain attention for your event?”

Bringing in a controversial speaker can certainly boost attention and possibly even ticket sales, profits, and press coverage. But think about whether the rewards outweigh the risks, adds Samuella R. Becker, CEO and founder of TigressPR, who previously handled media relations for a university. Think through the financial and reputational implications, especially if the event is linked to a university, religious institution, or publicly traded company, she advises.

Other questions Becker cautions planners to think about: “Will the event be televised or available live via Zoom in addition to an in-person audience? Plus taped and available to watch at a later date? How do you prepare for potential backlash? Is this a one-off event or part of a series of events dedicated to bringing an alternate point of viewpoint? Is it just one-sided? Will the audience have a chance to ask questions? Will the ‘other side/alternative point of view’ be presented or likely brought out via audience questions?” 

Knowing the answers to these questions is crucial to preparing for backlash, Becker notes.

2. Host preplanning calls and on-site rehearsals.

Pre-event preparation is crucial to set the right tone and ensure alignment between the speaker and the event's goals. Petrina Rosholt, vice president of account services and event management at INVNT, emphasizes the importance of holding preparatory calls with key stakeholders at least a week before the event. “This discussion should cover essential ground rules, the client's culture, and the speaker's personality, which ideally should be vetted before any contracts are signed,” she says.

This call, along with on-site rehearsals, can also be an important place to review expectations and clarify policies with the speaker. “We would encourage him or her to speak openly with the event planner who booked them, consider their audience/environment, and understand that there may be undesirable consequences for taking a point too far,” says Richards-Service.

This point is echoed by Dr. Maria Knöbel, medical director at Medical Cert UK, who regularly organizes medical events with speakers who may have controversial or polarizing views. “We go over their content for the talk, including any topics that might be controversial, making sure they grasp the event's purpose and the audience's sensitivities,” she says. “If the speaker has a reputation for being highly polarizing, I outline specific guidelines on what is considered off-limits. I also prepare a comprehensive briefing document for the speaker that includes key messages, potential pitfalls, and a clear outline of what is appropriate for the event."

She adds, "This careful planning helps steer clear of any surprises and makes sure the speaker's contributions fit with the event's goals.”

3. Prepare the audience, too.

If a speaker is likely to evoke a strong reaction from the audience, make sure attendees are prepared both before the event and from the stage before the speaker arrives. “Make the purpose of the event clear and set behavioral expectations,” suggests Campbell.

“If this is an event with a well-known figure who people have strong feelings about, both positive and negative, I would suggest the host call out the elephant in the room as part of the introduction,” Campbell continues. “Once you have somewhat diffused the situation, the keynote or fireside chat will likely become fascinating, even to those who aren’t a fan of the speaker.”

4. Be ready for them to go off script—but move quickly to get the event back on track. 

Even with thorough planning, there's always the risk that a controversial speaker might go off script, making unplanned or inflammatory remarks. Rosholt advises, “If the speaker deviates from the pre-agreed script or makes inflammatory remarks, it is advisable for a client executive to immediately address the audience, clarifying that the speaker's opinions do not reflect the brand's values.” Confidence monitors can also be useful tools for signaling speakers to stay on message or move on from a contentious topic, she says.

Becker notes that even the best-prepared speakers can be thrown off by an unexpected question from the audience. “Going off script happens to the best,” she says. To mitigate the fallout, she suggests pre-event conversations with the speaker's security team and local law enforcement, as protests or disruptions may arise.

Dr. Knöbel shares a personal experience where a speaker unexpectedly made harsh remarks on a sensitive subject. “Even though we had guidelines in place, the situation quickly escalated,” she recalls, noting that her team immediately sprung to action to craft a statement that addressed the concerns, provided context, outlined the event's dedication to fostering positive discussions, and reaffirmed the event's core principles and goals. "We then spread this statement across various platforms, including social media and direct messages to the attendees, to handle the aftermath and shift the focus back on the event's objectives.”

5. Have a dedicated team monitoring real-time feedback.

In addition to having a thorough crisis management team and security on standby, Dr. Knöbel suggests assigning team members to monitor and manage real-time feedback and emerging issues—both on social media and in person. “This team member is trained to quickly figure out the severity and nature of any feedback or criticism, enabling us to tackle problems quickly,” she says. “For example, should a speaker stray from the planned script or say something controversial, this immediate monitoring allows us to quickly evaluate the situation and decide on the best course of action, whether it's to issue a corrective statement or manage the audience's reactions.”

Latest in Programming & Entertainment
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Brent Bolthouse Discusses Neon Carnival 2024
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Related Stories
Shutterstock 2190822417
Programming & Entertainment
5 Ways Your Body Language Is Hurting Your Event Presentations
Tips for Booking Event Speakers in 2023
Strategy
Planning Your 2023 Programming? Here's 8 Tips for Booking Event Speakers Now
Everything You Need to Know About Keynotes
Opinion & Experts
Everything You Need to Know About Event Speakers, Courtesy of a Speaker Agency Owner
Shutterstock 1675476823
Programming & Entertainment
6 Tips for Replacing a Keynote Speaker at the Last Minute
More in Programming & Entertainment
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
Last month's The Fall Guy premiere grabbed headlines with five action-packed stunts on the red carpet. Learn how the team pulled it off—and see some other jaw-dropping stunt moments we've loved at events.
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
Personal touches, from custom playlists to innovative swag, are redefining attendee engagement. Here, event professionals share some of the most effective personalization moments they've created.
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Moving guests from one room to another can be an unexpected place for some surprise-and-delight moments.
“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Hospitality veteran Brent Bolthouse discusses why the Coachella-adjacent party has stood the test of time, why he refuses to sell tickets, and the hospitality trends he's loving (and hating) right now.
Brent Bolthouse Discusses Neon Carnival 2024
Programming & Entertainment
7 Important Tips for Working with Event DJs
The right DJ can make or break the vibe of your event. Here are some tips for getting it right.
Shutterstock 670249444
Programming & Entertainment
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What’s New and Noteworthy
BizBash tapped SXSW’s longtime programming chief, Hugh Forrest, to dish on what to expect at this year’s fest, taking place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.
South by Southwest 2024 is anticipated to draw 300,000 guests to downtown Austin, Texas, March 8-16 for keynote and featured speaker sessions, music festivals, brand activations, film premieres, over-the-top events, and so much more.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Trend Spotted: Brands Are Transforming Private Homes Into Ongoing Immersive Experiences
Programming & Entertainment
7 Wellness Trends to Expect at Large-Scale Events in 2024
From tech-infused therapies to sound healing to new food waste efforts, we spoke with seven wellness industry players to find out which trends they predict at big events in 2024.
The team from Carillon Miami Wellness Resort plans to bring a variety of touchless wellness technologies to various trade shows that can offer quick, 10-minute recharge sessions to attendees.
Programming & Entertainment
6 Things to Consider When Creating an Award for Your Event or Conference
From who you want to recognize to how you want them to feel—and what the award says about your brand—David Moritz shares all. He's the man behind some of the most recognizable trophies in the world.
A display case of Society Awards' work includes the MTV Moon Person, Inkpot Award, and the David Yurman Muse Award.
Programming & Entertainment
Call for Speakers: Ready to Inform and Inspire Your Fellow Event Profs?
BizBash is looking for speakers to take the stage—both in person and virtually—for our 2024 events.
At Connect Marketplace 2023 in Minneapolis, BizBash chairman and founder David Adler sat down with Michael Schaiman, CEO of creative technology studio GenCity Labs, for an enlightening conversation on how AI can improve an event experience.
Programming & Entertainment
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years with an Event Spotlighting the Community
To commemorate the milestone, the iconic resort jetted in hundreds of A-list guests, debuted a new restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, and enlisted many Bahamas-based vendors.
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years with an Event Dedicated to the Community
Programming & Entertainment
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
To celebrate its buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World, FX used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting.
'We leaned into the idea of being 'at the end of the world' in several areas of the event with large-scale projections of Icelandic environments and custom-built windows revealing the locale,' said Hardaway.
Programming & Entertainment
Inside This Year's Vulture Festival, the Pop Culture Extravaganza That Was Planned During the Hollywood Strikes
On the 10th anniversary of the Vulture Festival, the tentpole event boasted a new venue and a star-studded lineup that was Hollywood strike compliant. Here, find out how the team accomplished it.
Vulture Festival 2023
Page 1 of 171
Next Page