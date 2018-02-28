Pyeongchang 2018: 17 Sponsor Highlights From Global Brands at the Winter Olympics

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, came to a close on February 25 with a high-tech spectacle of a closing ceremony that featured a drone light show from Olympic sponsor Intel. But Intel wasn't the only brand to activate at the games throughout its two-week duration. Sponsors such as Coca-Cola, Samsung, Visa, and Bridgestone engaged with athletes, fans, and locals through onsite activations that offered both new and returning interactive experiences.

Here's a look at how Olympic sponsors and team sponsors engaged with attendees and supported athletes with social media-friendly photo ops, VR experiences, branded exhibits, pin trading, food, and more throughout the games.

