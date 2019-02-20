Remembering Karl Lagerfeld: See the Fashion Designer’s Impact on Events

Karl Lagerfeld, one of modern-day’s most influential fashion designers, died on Tuesday in Paris at the age of 85. Best known as the creative director of Chanel, Lagerfeld, who did not appear at the French fashion house’s show in January (the company attributed his absence to fatigue), is credited with reviving the brand, which he had called a “sleeping beauty—not even a beautiful one” at the time he took over in 1983.

But it wasn’t just Lagerfeld’s Chanel collections that woke up the fashion industry. He also reinvented the runway show, each season transforming the Grand Palais in Paris into a magical setting that showcased and complemented his work.

Here’s a look at how Lagerfeld impacted the event industry, from fashion shows to store openings.

