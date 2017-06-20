LIST YOUR BIZ
San Francisco's Top 100 Events 2017

The list of the tech conferences, galas, meetings, and holiday events that make the most impact in the Bay Area year after year.

By Robyn Hagan Cain June 20, 2017, 3:00 AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco is defined by dichotomies. It is home to tech wunderkinds and aging artists. Its residents are just as likely to spend a weekend drinking in wine country and competing in a triathalon. It hosts the top developer conferences as well as a hefty number of film festivals. The differences complement one another to create a vibrant city—which shines through in the area’s events and the people who attend them.

From the Fine Arts Museums’ exclusive Mid-Winter Gala, to the J-Pop festival, to Facebook’s growing F8 developer conference, here’s our picks for the benefits, festivals, exhibitions, and more that stand out as the best.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, BizBash considers several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Sports Events

1. Bay to Breakers
2. Escape From Alcatraz
3. Big Sur International Marathon
4. Cal vs. Stanford Football Game
5. Bank of the West Classic
6. San Francisco Marathon
7. KNBR Fan Fest
8. Bay Area Dance Week
9. Waves to Wine
10. Avon 39

Food, Wine & Restaurant Industry Events

1. Gilroy Garlic Festival
2. Festival Napa Valley
3. Taste of the Nation
4. Pebble Beach Food & Wine
5. Wine Road Barrel Tasting in Sonoma
6. Eat Real Fest
7. Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival
8. Pigs & Pinot
9. Le Dîner à San Francisco

Benefits

1. Tipping Point Community’s Annual Gala
2. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala
3. San Francisco Opera Ball
4. San Francisco Ballet Opening Night Gala
5. San Francisco Symphony Opening Night Gala
6. Big Bang Gala
7. San Francisco Jazz Gala
8. JDRF Hope Gala
9. American Red Cross Gala
10. Oakland Museum Women’s Board White Elephant Sale
11. Great Chefs & Wineries
12. Notes & Words
13. San Francisco Wine Auction
14. Glide Legacy Gala
15. There’s No Place Like Home
16. Edgewood Fair

Technology Industry Events

1. Dreamforce
2. Oracle Openworld
3. Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
4. Google I/O
5. Facebook F8
6. Y-Combinator Demo Day
7. TechCrunch Disrupt
8. Game Developers Conference
9. JavaOne

Art & Design Events

1. Maker Faire
2. Burning Man
3. Renegade Craft Fair
4. San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show
5. Bouquets to Art
6. West Coast Craft
7. FOG Design & Art
8. San Francisco Decorator Showcase
9. American Craft Council San Francisco Show

Fashion Industry Events

1. Fashion on the Lake
2. Academy of Art University Graduation Fashion Show & Award Ceremony
3. California College of the Arts' Annual Fashion Show
4. Fashion Fights Arthritis
5. Alameda Point Vintage Fashion Faire
6. Hotbed

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. San Francisco International Auto Show
2. Winter Fancy Food Show
3. Watermark Conference for Women
4. HustleCon
5. HempCon 420 Freedom Festival
6. Bay Area Tattoo Convention

Music Events

1. Outside Lands
2. Stern Grove Music Festival
3. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
4. BottleRock Napa Valley
5. Live 105 BFD
6. Fillmore Street Jazz Festival
7. Noise Pop
8. San Francisco Jazz Fest
9. J-Pop Summit
10. San Francisco Symphony Lunar New Year Concert
11. Alice in Winterland

Parades, Holiday Events & Fairs

1. San Francisco Pride Celebration
2. Fleet Week
3. Chinese New Year Parade and Street Fair
4. Carnaval
5. San Francisco Day of the Dead Ritual Procession
6. North Beach Festival
7. Folsom Street Fair
8. Home for the Holidays
9. The Sister of Perpetual Indulgence Easter Celebration
10. Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival
11. Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival
12. Edwardian Ball
13. San Rafael Parade of Lights

Film & Media Events

1. San Francisco International Film Festival
2. Mill Valley International Film Festival
3. Center for Asian American Media’s CAAMFest
4. San Francisco Independent Film Festival
5. San Francisco Jewish Film Festival
6. SF Sketchfest
7. Arab Film Festival
8. Litquake
9. Silent Film Festival
10. Steinbeck Festival
11. San Francisco DocFest
