San Francisco's Top 100 Events 2018

The list of the tech conferences, galas, meetings, and holiday events that make the most impact in the Bay Area year after year.

By Robyn Hagan Cain August 21, 2018, 7:02 AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO We’re living in a moment when society is obsessed with experiences. Every day, there’s another report announcing that the cult of things is passé and people—millennials in particular—only care about interaction, authenticity, and artsy selfies.

It’s a thrilling time to host events. It’s also daunting. When tech conferences aim to out-spend each other booking the most Oscar-winners-turned-humanitarian-aides-and-entrepreneurs for keynotes, can a small festival, fund-raiser, or meeting get noticed?

The drive toward increasingly mind-blowing experiences means that San Francisco events keep improving: more celebrity appearances, flashier lights, slicker technology, fancier photo booths. Here's our list of the weird, wonderful events that make the Bay Area unique from Folsom Street Fair to TechCrunch Disrupt and more.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Art & Design Events

1. Maker Faire
2. Burning Man
3. San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques Show
4. FOG Design & Art
5. Bouquets to Art
6. Renegade Craft Fair
7. West Coast Craft
8. San Francisco Decorator Showcase
9. American Craft Council San Francisco Show

Benefits

1. Tipping Point Community's Annual Gala
2. Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala
3. San Francisco Symphony's Opening Night Gala
4. San Francisco Opera Ball
5. San Francisco Ballet Opening Night Gala
6. Big Bang Gala
7. American Red Cross Gala
8. JDRF Hope Gala
9. San Francisco Jazz Gala
10. Oakland Museum Women's Board White Elephant Sale
11. Great Chefs & Wineries
12. Notes & Words
13. San Francisco Wine Auction
14. Raphael House Annual Gala
15. Glide Legacy Gala
16. Afropolitan Ball
17. TNDC's Pool Toss

Fashion & Retail Events

1. Fashion on the Lake
2. Academy of Art University Graduation Fashion Show & Award Ceremony
3. C.C.A. Fashion Experience
4. Alameda Point Vintage Fashion Faire
5. Wine, Women & Shoes
6. Gatsby Summer Afternoon

Technology Industry Events

1. Dreamforce
2. Oracle OpenWorld
3. Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
4. Google I/O
5. Facebook F8
6. TechCrunch Disrupt
7. Y-Combinator Demo Days
8. Game Developers Conference
9. Oracle CodeOne

Parades, Holiday Events & Fairs

1. San Francisco Pride Celebration
2. Fleet Week
3. Chinese New Year Parade & Street Fair
4. Carnaval
5. Folsom Street Fair
6. North Beach Festival
7. San Francisco Day of the Dead Ritual Procession
8. Home for the Holidays
9. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Easter Celebration
10. Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival
11. Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival
12. Edwardian Ball
13. Great Dickens Christmas Fair

Sports Events

1. Bay to Breakers
2. Escape From Alcatraz
3. Big Sur International Marathon
4. Cal vs. Stanford Football Game
5. Silicon Valley Classic
6. San Francisco Marathon
7. KNBR FanFest
8. Bay Area National Dance Week
9. Waves to Wine
10. AIDS Walk San Francisco
11. We Dare to Bare

Music Events

1. Outside Lands Music Festival
2. BottleRock Napa Valley
3. Stern Grove Music Festival
4. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
5. Fillmore Street Jazz Festival
6. Alt 105.3 BFD
7. Noise Pop
8. San Francisco Jazz Fest
9. Treasure Island Music Festival
10. San Francisco Symphony Lunar New Year Concert
11. Flower Piano

Food, Wine & Restaurant Industry Events

1. Gilroy Garlic Festival
2. Festival Napa Valley
3. Taste of the Nation
4. Pebble Beach Food & Wine
5. Sonoma Wine Road Barrel Weekend
6. Eat Real Fast
7. Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival
8. Exploratorium's Science of Cocktails
9. San Francisco Cheese Fest

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. San Francisco International Auto Show
2. Winter Fancy Food Show
3. Watermark Conference for Women
4. HustleCon
5. Bay Area Tattoo Convention

Film & Media Events

1. San Francisco International Film Festival
2. Mill Valley International Film Festival
3. Center for Asian American Media's CAMMFest
4. San Francisco Independent Film Festival
5. San Francisco Jewish Film Festival
6. SF Sketchfest
7. Litquake
8. Frameline
9. Silent Film Festival
10. San Francisco DocFest

