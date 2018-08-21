San Francisco's Top 100 Events 2018

We’re living in a moment when society is obsessed with experiences. Every day, there’s another report announcing that the cult of things is passé and people—millennials in particular—only care about interaction, authenticity, and artsy selfies.

It’s a thrilling time to host events. It’s also daunting. When tech conferences aim to out-spend each other booking the most Oscar-winners-turned-humanitarian-aides-and-entrepreneurs for keynotes, can a small festival, fund-raiser, or meeting get noticed?

The drive toward increasingly mind-blowing experiences means that San Francisco events keep improving: more celebrity appearances, flashier lights, slicker technology, fancier photo booths. Here's our list of the weird, wonderful events that make the Bay Area unique from Folsom Street Fair to TechCrunch Disrupt and more.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.