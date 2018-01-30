Scarborough & Tweed Donates 132,500 Meals to Children in Need

Every bag purchased from Scarborough & Tweed's signature bag collection provides one meal for a child in need.

Scarborough & Tweed's donations to World Food Program USA have provided 132,500 meals to children in need as of December 2017. Every Scarborough & Tweed bag purchased provides one meal for a child in need through the company's One Bag/One Meal campaign. World Food Program USA is a nonprofit organization that supports the mission of the United Nations' World Food Programme, the world's largest provider of school meals.

The One Bag/One Meal campaign is part of an extensive give-back program Scarborough & Tweed launched in September 2015. In addition to Scarborough & Tweed's custom bags, products purchased from Scarborough & Tweed's online company stores also support charitable causes. The causes and charities benefitting from the give back program include the following:

Every Scarborough & Tweed bag purchased provides one meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA.

Every purchase from the outdoor, sports, travel, or trade show category helps provide a clinical trial for a cancer patient through Gateway for Cancer Research.

Every drinkware purchase helps provide clean water for a person in need through RainCatcher.

Every tech purchase helps give veterans a chance to continue their service through Team Rubicon's disaster relief efforts or helps provide a college scholarship to children of fallen and wounded service members through No Greater Sacrifice.

Every purchase from the desk accessories category helps provide school supplies for one classroom through DonorsChoose.

Every apparel purchase helps foster the success of a young girl by providing her with homework help in reading and math through Girls Inc.

Scarborough & Tweed offers bags at a range of price points to fit any budget. The company has committed a minimum of at least 25 cents per bag to World Food Program USA.

About Scarborough & Tweed

Creator of the original “Deal Bag,” Scarborough & Tweed is a leading supplier of corporate gifts, logo merchandise, and custom promotional products. Scarborough & Tweed's renowned logo ribbon bags are ubiquitous throughout the corporate world. The company has been designing and manufacturing its custom bags in the U.S. since 1992.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA proudly supports the mission of the United Nations' World Food Programme, the leading humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. By mobilizing individuals, lawmakers, and businesses in the U.S. to advance the global movement to end hunger, World Food Program USA bolsters an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. World Food Programme is the world's largest provider of school meals, reaching more than 16 million children in 2016. School meals often serve as the only reliable source of nutrition for children in impoverished communities. By easing the burden of putting food on the table, World Food Programme removes hunger as a barrier to education and helps students concentrate and succeed in the classroom.