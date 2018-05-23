Scarborough & Tweed Expands Signature Bag Collection

Scarborough & Tweed’s new bags are perfect for event gift bags and stand-alone gifts.

Scarborough & Tweed has introduced exciting new bag designs that are perfect for event gift bags and stand-alone gifts. Scarborough & Tweed’s custom bags are available in a variety of colors and fabrics, and can be personalized with a company or event logo. Every bag purchased provides one meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA.

The bags are manufactured in-house at Scarborough & Tweed’s New York production facility, allowing the company to accept low minimum orders, offer fast turnaround, and accommodate any custom request.

Scarborough & Tweed’s new bags include the following:

Rugged Duffle—Features contrast zippers, extra-wide webbing, heavyweight nickel hardware, two convenient side pockets, and a shoulder strap for easy travel.

Outback Wax Duffle—Made of plaid waxed canvas. The vintage weathered look is part of the bag’s charm.

Kensington Tote—Features waxed canvas, accented with leather handles and a leather zipper pull. Includes an outside open pocket—separated into three sections—on both sides. Available in camo, brown plaid, and blue plaid.

Chelsea Tote—Made of waxed canvas and features a zippered top, sturdy leather handles, and a contrast wax bottom.

Nantucket Tote—Nautical canvas tote featuring contrast stitching, blue-and-white striped lining, a rugged white molded zipper top, and an outside pocket.

Activity Tote—Made from durable canvas with a modern color block design.

Outback Wax Backpack—Features a spacious main compartment, convenient front pocket, and leather bottom.

For more information and pricing, contact Scarborough & Tweed at mail@stweed.com to request a bag catalog.

Scarborough & Tweed is a leading provider of corporate gifts, logo merchandise, and custom promotional products. Scarborough & Tweed is the creator of the original Deal Bag and has been making its bags in the U.S.A. since 1992.