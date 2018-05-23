Scarborough & Tweed Expands Signature Bag Collection

Scarborough & Tweed has introduced exciting new bag designs that are perfect for event gift bags and stand-alone gifts. Scarborough & Tweed’s custom bags are available in a variety of colors and fabrics, and can be personalized with a company or event logo. Every bag purchased provides one meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA.
The bags are manufactured in-house at Scarborough & Tweed’s New York production facility, allowing the company to accept low minimum orders, offer fast turnaround, and accommodate any custom request.
Scarborough & Tweed’s new bags include the following:
- Rugged Duffle—Features contrast zippers, extra-wide webbing, heavyweight nickel hardware, two convenient side pockets, and a shoulder strap for easy travel.
- Outback Wax Duffle—Made of plaid waxed canvas. The vintage weathered look is part of the bag’s charm.
- Kensington Tote—Features waxed canvas, accented with leather handles and a leather zipper pull. Includes an outside open pocket—separated into three sections—on both sides. Available in camo, brown plaid, and blue plaid.
- Chelsea Tote—Made of waxed canvas and features a zippered top, sturdy leather handles, and a contrast wax bottom.
- Nantucket Tote—Nautical canvas tote featuring contrast stitching, blue-and-white striped lining, a rugged white molded zipper top, and an outside pocket.
- Activity Tote—Made from durable canvas with a modern color block design.
- Outback Wax Backpack—Features a spacious main compartment, convenient front pocket, and leather bottom.
For more information and pricing, contact Scarborough & Tweed at mail@stweed.com to request a bag catalog.
Scarborough & Tweed is a leading provider of corporate gifts, logo merchandise, and custom promotional products. Scarborough & Tweed is the creator of the original Deal Bag and has been making its bags in the U.S.A. since 1992.