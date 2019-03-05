LIST YOUR BIZ
See 9 Stand-Out Trade Show Booths From This Interior Design Event

From a gramophone-inspired space to a 670-square-foot home, here’s a peek inside the Interior Design Show in Toronto.

By Adele Chapin March 5, 2019, 7:02 AM EST

Photo: Arash Moallemi

TORONTO Each year, Toronto’s Interior Design Show celebrates new products, furniture, and design concepts from companies and industry leaders in Canada and around the world. The 2019 show, held January 17 to 20, jumped to a new location, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and was a bigger event with a redesigned show floor. The show also debuted IDS Contract, a trade-only exposition with more than 100 exhibitors and a 60-session conference program. Highlights at the “Power of Design”-theme show included the launch of a new cabin living space from Backcountry Hut Company and an address from Google's Kat Holmes.

Here, take a look at some of the inventive trade show booths that caught attendees’ attention.

