See a Life-Size Holiday Train Made With 700 Pounds of Chocolate

The train was made with 700 pounds of chocolate and is decorated with edible gold.

It's not uncommon to see holiday-theme displays in hotel lobbies during December, but the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, has put an edible twist on the traditional train-car presentation. The hotel recently unveiled a life-size train car created with 700 pounds of chocolate.

The 12- by 5- by 8-foot locomotive, which took more than 150 hours to create, features lights, candy canes, and edible gold accents on the exterior. The train also emits “steam” with a fog machine, and has a complimentary candy station inside the car for hotel guests. The concept of the train and the chocolate assembly was handled by hotel pastry chef Gael Moutet and his pastry team, while the hotel's in-house engineering team, led by Alejandro Hernandez, designed and created the structure.

The Instagram-friendly train car will be on display in the hotel's lobby through early January.