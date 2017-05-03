See an Outrageous 'Baywatch'-Inspired Slow-Motion Run

While running events usually reward the fastest participant, a recent “marathon” in Los Angeles crowned the person who gave the slowest, most Baywatch-inspired run. To promote its upcoming Baywatch film reboot, Paramount Pictures hosted the “Baywatch SloMo Marathon” on April 22 at L.A. Live.

The event, which was promoted on a Facebook page and the film's star Dwayne Johnson's social media accounts, was free and open to fans who registered on the film's website. Registered participants were instructed to run 0.3 kilometers as slow as they could, while wearing outfits and attitudes inspired by the lifeguard action TV series and films. To provide branded enthusiasm, Paramount brought in talent dressed as lifeguards in heels to hype up runners, along with branded stands where “lifeguards” watched over the crowd. Actors from the original series and the upcoming film—which also stars Zac Efron—were on site for photo ops and to cheer on runners.

The winner of the event scored a trip to Miami for the premiere of Baywatch, which opens nationwide on May 25.