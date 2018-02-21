See Chobani's Giant Virtual Fruit Tree

The installation invited passersby to press sensory buttons at the base, which shot up beams of light that created animated fruit in a digital canopy.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, yogurt brand Chobani recently launched a new campaign called “One For All,” with the purpose of thanking consumers and gaining new fans by offering a printable coupon for a free cup of yogurt, accessible on the brand’s website.

Chobani, which set a campaign goal of distributing 10 million of cups, also incorporated an experiential element by hosting a public, multi-sensory installation in New York. The brand’s “giving tree,” which came to Grand Central’s Vanderbilt Hall February 12, invited passersby to “plant” virtual seeds to help “grow” a massive, digital fruit canopy.

The installation, which was produced by Chobani’s in-house team along with experiential marketing firm Hush, featured a base with sensory buttons in different colors. When guests pressed any of the buttons, a light evoking a “seed” shot up through the tree’s “trunk.” When the light hit the canopy overhead, new animated fruit bloomed from the center. Each type of “seed” corresponded to a Chobani flavor, and the addition of fruit to the canopy was meant to mimic the brand’s evolution from a five-person company to one of America’s most well-known yogurt brands.

To add in a charitable element to the activation, every time a “seed” was planted, a case of yogurt was donated to No Kid Hungry, an organization that aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

“When you help a tree grow, it gives thanks by offering its fruit,” said Leland Maschmeyer, Chobani's chief creative officer. “We wanted the Grand Central experience to embody that metaphor in a magical way. It's all about dramatizing the idea that small acts of generosity lead to great acts of generosity.”

Each participant also received a shareable photo and a campaign coupon for a free cup of yogurt. The online offer is available through March 4.