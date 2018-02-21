LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

See How Team U.S.A. Sponsors Celebrated Athletes Before the Winter Olympics

Toyota, Visa, Kellogg's, and others made the most of their sponsorships at gatherings from consumer-facing events to private affairs for clients.

By Adele Chapin February 21, 2018, 8:01 AM EST

Photo: Amy Sussman/AP Images for Visa

The Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 are in full swing, but for Team U.S.A. sponsors, the road to South Korea began months ago with events, activations, and even festivals in the United States. Brands engaged with athletes, fans, and members of the press by putting on “100 Days Out” celebrations, campaign launches, and many more creative events.

For United Airlines, the official Airline of Team U.S.A., activation in the U.S. included creating “superhero” action figures representing both Team U.S.A. athletes and United team members. “Superheroes is just a really awesome way for us to highlight how our employees overcome rapid weather changes to fly Team U.S.A.,” Maddie King of United explained. “It's the team behind the team that supports them and helps them to get to all their competitions along the way, including the Olympics.”

Olympic Games Sponsorship Strategy

