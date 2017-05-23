LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

See Inside a 1920s-Theme Cannes After-Party

Amazon Studios took over Nikki Beach Cannes for a period-style affair for the film Wonderstruck.

By Rayna Katz May 23, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Dave Benett

CANNES, FRANCE For the after-party for the film Wonderstruck, Amazon Studios took over Nikki Beach’s pop-up venue for a 1920s-theme affair on May 18. The movie, which is partially set in the 1920s and focuses on a girl’s passion for film, included decor such as film reels, lace, antique birdcages, and staff in on-theme attire. Since Wonderstruck was actually shot on film, event producer Brilliant Consulting printed still images from the movie and put them inside film strips that adorned the walls. Kodak also supplied props.

Nikki Beach Cannes, located at La Plage of the InterContinental Carlton Hotel, will be open through May 28.

1920s Theme Cannes Film Festival Film Premieres After-party Nikki Beach

