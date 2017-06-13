See Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s $1,500-Per-Ticket Wellness Summit

One of the day’s biggest draws was the keynote panel with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Tory Burch, Nicole Richie, and Miranda Kerr. The women discussed ways to juggle careers and family, as well as the importance of female friendship.

Since launching Goop as a newsletter in 2008, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has grown the concept into a successful lifestyle brand known for its editorial content, natural beauty line, and web store. In recent years, Paltrow’s brand has been wading into the world of events, and its largest undertaking so far was the sold-out In Goop Health summit on June 10, which saw 600 attendees descend on 3Labs in Culver City, California.

Much like the love-it-or-hate-it website, Goop’s inaugural health and wellness summit drew headlines for its prices—which ranged from $500 to $1,500—and for its over-the-top food, product, and experiential offerings. The day was produced and designed by creative agency Prodject as well as Goop's in-house team.

“Goop is regarded as a trailblazer in the wellness space, and for a long time, we’ve wanted to translate that into an immersive experience for our community,” said Taylor Carlson, the brand’s vice president of marketing, brand partnerships, and experiential. “We have incredible access to some of the most interesting minds, from doctors to experts to chefs, and felt it was important to lend that access to our readers in a fun, inspiring, and—hopefully—transformative day.”

Panelists included many of the celebrities, doctors, and other experts regularly quoted on Goop.com, who discussed health, motherhood, sex and relationships, and work-life balance. For many attendees, however, the real draw of the event was the experiential offerings, which varied from sound bath meditation and crystal therapy sessions to aura photography selfies and B-12 shots. Beauty appointments and fitness classes were also offered throughout the day, and curated pop-up shops sold Goop-approved health items, beauty products, and workout clothes.

A food hall featured options from local healthy restaurants, as well as drinks and snacks from Sweetgreen, Bai, Moon Juice, Tropicana Probiotics, and more. One memorable and on-brand highlight: At a Paltrow-hosted cocktail party held at the end of the day, Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka served “collagen martinis.”

The event’s presenting partners included Tumi, Dyson, Tory Sport, and Bai Brands, and Paltrow’s mother, actress Blythe Danner, served as the event's “voice of God” throughout the day.

Goop plans to hold a similar event in New York in January 2018. “The response we’ve received from attendees is overwhelming, and over 25 people already signed up for [our highest ticket level] for our next summit in January,” said Carlson.