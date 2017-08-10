See JetBlue Surprise New Yorkers With Free Trips to Bermuda

NEW YORK During the summer, many New Yorkers get half days at work on Fridays—which is why JetBlue Vacations, the airline's vacation packages platform, recently gave passersby a chance to make the most of their longer weekends by offering free trips to Bermuda.
The New York-based airline partnered with the Bermuda Tourism Authority to host a public phone stunt on Broadway between West 40th and 41st streets on July 28. The “Bermuda Calling” activation showcased a storefront that was decked out with Bermuda imagery and on-theme signage advertising two-hour flights to the subtropical island.
A phone attached to the storefront rang sporadically throughout the day, and curious passersby who picked up the phone were awarded free trips to Bermuda from a person on the other end of the line.
The activation was conceptualized by MullenLowe and produced by Pearl Media. See how unsuspecting New Yorkers reacted to the phone stunt below.