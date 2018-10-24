See Who Won the 2018 BizBash Event Style Awards

BizBash announced the winners of the 2018 BizBash Event Style Awards at BizBash Live: New York on Wednesday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Honoring the best meeting and event ideas, strategies, products, and technology in North America and beyond, the awards were given to entries that demonstrated innovation and creativity, quality of execution, effectiveness, and an influential impact on the industry. The judging panel included BizBash's National Advisory Board as well as BizBash editors; the rules for the Event Style Awards can be found here.

Here's a look at the winning work.