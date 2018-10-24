See Who Won the 2018 BizBash Event Style Awards

LIST YOUR BIZ
From inspired events for Neutrogena, I.B.M., Michelob Ultra, and HBO, to an employee-appreciation festival for 12,000 people, see what stood out as the best in events and meetings.

October 24, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT

NEW YORK BizBash announced the winners of the 2018 BizBash Event Style Awards at BizBash Live: New York on Wednesday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Honoring the best meeting and event ideas, strategies, products, and technology in North America and beyond, the awards were given to entries that demonstrated innovation and creativity, quality of execution, effectiveness, and an influential impact on the industry. The judging panel included BizBash's National Advisory Board as well as BizBash editors; the rules for the Event Style Awards can be found here.

Here's a look at the winning work.

Best Association Event
Best Catering at an Event
Best Conference
Best Corporate Event Concept—Budget Over $250,000
Best Corporate Event Concept—Budget Under $250,000
Best Event Decor—Budget Over $250,000
Best Event Decor—Budget Under $250,000
Best Event Entertainment Act
Best Event Lighting Design
Best Fair/Festival
Best Floral Design for an Event or Meeting
Best Guerrilla Marketing Initiative/Marketing Campaign
Best Incentive Program
Best Influencer Event
Best Interactive Technology for Events
Best New Event Product/Service
Best Nonprofit Event Concept—Budget Over $250,000
Best Nonprofit Event Concept—Budget Under $250,000
Best Product Launch
Best Social Event
Best Sponsor Activation at an Event
Best Staging and Set Design
Best Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility Program
Best Tabletop Design
Best Trade Show Booth
Best Trade or Consumer Show
Best Use of Event Technology
Best Use of Social Media for an Event or Meeting
Best Use of Special Effects at Events
Best Use of Video at an Event
Best Video Capture of an Event

