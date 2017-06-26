See Who's Speaking at BizBash Live: Los Angeles

Tackling topics such as how to legally plan events with marijuana and what you need to know about augmented reality, the speakers at BizBash Live: Los Angeles will cover issues important to a variety of event professionals.

The educational portion of the annual expo, scheduled for July 19 at the California Market Center, consists of the Event Innovation Forum and a workshop series with speakers discussing the latest ideas, inspiration, and strategies for executing top-level events. This year’s speakers have worked on Southern California’s biggest events—from the Revlon Run/Walk for Women to Comic-Con International to the Sony Oscars dinner—and for presidents, royalty, and celebrities. In addition, BizBash executive editor Beth Kormanik will present a report on event trends.

For the first time, attendees can earn credit toward CSEP re-certification through a partnership with ILEA and credit toward CPCE certification through a partnership with NACE. Attendees can register for the forum here.

Speakers confirmed for the day are:

Ashley Crowder, C.E.O. and co-founder, VNTANA

Jes Gordon, owner and creative director, Jes Gordon/ProperFun

Bruce Henderson, chief creative officer, Jack Morton Worldwide

Gabrielle Kessler, creative director, the Visionary Group

Christian Lachel, executive creative director and vice president, BRC Imagination Arts

Caroline Lett, senior event producer, Office of Cultural Relations and University Events, University of Southern California

Jeff Olsen, director of special events, the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Foundation

Sharon Sacks, president and founder, Sacks Productions

Kimberly Seeherman, president and creative director, Events by Fabulous

BizBash will announce additional details about the forum and workshops in the coming weeks.

Don't miss out—register now